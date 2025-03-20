How to Watch Brazil vs. Colombia: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Brazil host Colombia at the Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha with both teams looking to bounce back after poor results last time out in the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil, ranked fifth in FIFA's men's world rankings, are also currently fifth in the Conmebol qualifiers. La Seleçao could only muster a pair of draws against Venezuela and Uruguay during the last round of games in November, failing to cut the gap to Argentina atop the standings.
After finishing runner-ups in the 2024 Copa América and defeating Argentina in a qualifier game in September, Colombia have lost three of their last four matches, falling from second to fourth in the qualifier standings. Néstor Lorenzo's side will look to get back on track in their tough visit to Brazil.
The two sides are separated by just one point in the standings, adding even more significance to the match. Colombia defeated Brazil 2–1 in the reverse fixture on the back of a Luis Díaz brace on Nov. 2023.
Without Neymar Jr., Brazil will rely on Real Madrid attackers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, plus Barcelona winger and Ballon d'Or favorite Raphinha to get back to winning ways. James Rodríguez and Liverpool's Díaz will be charged with the bulk of the attacking duties for Colombia.
Here's all you need to know including how to watch a pivotal match in the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers between Brazil and Colombia.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Colombia Kick-Off?
- Location: Brasília, Brazil
- Stadium: Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 8:45 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 12:45 a.m. GMT)
Brazil vs. Colombia H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Brazil: 2 wins
- Colombia: 1 win
- Draws: 2
How to Watch Brazil vs. Colombia: World Cup Qualifiers
You can watch the match in the U.S. live on UNIVERSO and FuboTV. In the UK, the game will be broadcasted on Premier Sports 1.