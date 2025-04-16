How to Watch Canadian Northern Super League (NSL) Games in 2025
With the inaugural season of Canada's Northern Super League, a new women's soccer league, kicking off April 16, here's how to watch NSL games in 2025.
Canada
TSN / TSN+ / CBC / CBC Gem / Radio Canada (French)
The two main television channels that will be broadcasting the English language matches are TSN and CBC, in addition to their streaming only counterparts TSN+ and CBC Gem.
During the season, matches will bounce between the networks with some being shown simultaneously, while others may be exclusively on TSN. As it stands TSN will show 19 matches, with CBC picking up eight.
Streaming services TSN+ and CBC Gem will have additional non-exclusive broadcasts that can also be watched for free over on NSL.ca. The majority of matches that are on television channels TSN and CBC will not also be co-streamed on NSL.ca.
Radio Canada will be offering some limited French-language broadcasts as part of the CBC package.
You can find the NSL's weekly channel breakdown here.
RDS / RDS 2 / Tou.tv (French)
TSN's French-language service RDS and RDS 2 will pick up matches that predominantly involve the Montreal Roses. One exception is the Roses match on May 18, which will be streaming on Tou.tv rather than broadcast on the RDS networks.
NSL.ca
Matches that are only being streamed on TSN+ and CBC Gem will also be available for free on the league's website NSL.ca. Highlights and extra content can also be accessed via the league.
U.S.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is the official home of the NSL in the United States. The broadcaster has signed up to show over 40 matches on the platform throughout the inaugural 2025 season. Included in that slate are the playoffs and the championship final Nov. 15.
On Wednesday night, April 16, history will be made at BC Place when the Vancouver Rise host the Calgary Wild on ESPN+. Keep in mind, right now the ESPN+ schedule of games only runs through May 5, when Rise host the Halifax Tides.
You can find the NSL section of the ESPN+ website here.
NSL.ca
NSL matches that are not chosen to be broadcast on ESPN+ can be streamed from the United States over on the website NSL.ca. Considering there will be 75 regular season matches, with 40+ being picked up by ESPN+, there are around 30 or so matches that will be broadcast on the league's official website.