How to Watch Chelsea vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with the Blues needing to overturn a three-goal deficit after last week’s avoidable collapse.

It seemed as if Chelsea would depart the French capital satisfied with their night’s work when Enzo Fernández restored parity in the second half, but two late concessions after Vitinha capitalized on a Filip Jörgensen mistake mean the Blues have a mountain to climb on home soil.

Liam Rosenior’s side were unable to fight fire with fire for the duration of the first leg, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s brace tilting the tie firmly in the holders’ favor.

If Chelsea are to progress, it’ll take something utterly mesmeric. Perhaps Rosenior will be showing his squad clips of the Blues’ run to glory in 2012, with a 4–1 home win over Napoli at this stage of the competition setting the stage for their unlikely conquest.

Here’s how supporters can tune into the return leg in west London, with PSG boasting a 5–2 lead at the halfway mark.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Tuesday March 17

: Tuesday March 17 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP)

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain on TV, Live Stream

Supporters in the United States have a variety of streaming options for Tuesday’s game, with English speakers likely to choose the broadcast provided by Paramount+. There are more Spanish-speaking options, with TUDN, Univision and UniMás all covering the game.

With Manchester City vs. Real Madrid selected for Amazon Prime coverage, Chelsea’s clash with PSG will be shown on TNT Sports 2, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app in the United Kingdom.

HBO Max is the only broadcaster for those watching from Mexico, while subscription services DAZN and fuboTV are streaming the second leg in Canada.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Mexico Max Mexico Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain?

There’s just one more round of fixtures before the final international break of the season—and the first of 2026.

Chelsea are on their travels on Saturday evening, visiting the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time. Everton will move to within two points of the Blues with a victory.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action after a two-week layoff, and they’ll be expected to triumph in Nice on Saturday night, given the hosts’ domestic woes this season. Another 13 days will then pass until Toulouse come to town.

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