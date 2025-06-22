SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 22)

There is another installment of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup action on Sunday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man City are back in action on Sunday.
Man City are back in action on Sunday. / Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

There is a bumper offering of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup action on Sunday with a host of potential champions taking to the field.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus will take on underdogs from across the world as they look to take sizeable steps towards the knockout phase of the competition.

But, as Botafogo and Inter Miami CF have proved over recent days, Europe’s big dogs are unlikely to have it all their own way, something Madrid already discovered in their opening clash.

Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s four Club World Cup matches.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Club World Cup Schedule: Sunday, June 22

Real Madri
Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold are searching for their first victory at the tournament. / Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Juventus were one of the big winners from Matchday 1 as they fired five unanswered goals past Al Ain and they will be eager to run up the score against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca. Randal Kolo Muani was in particularly fine form in the opener as he bagged a brace and he will be keen to add to his tally on Sunday.

Al Ain struggled to cope with their Italian opponents last time out and won’t have things any easier against Man City. The Cityzens, who beat Wydad Casablanca 2–0 in their first match of the tournament, will be seeking back-to-back wins and a victory that will secure their place in the last 16 should Juventus win earlier in the day.

Life was tougher for Real Madrid in their clash with Al Hilal on Matchday 1 and they will be desperate to respond against Pachuca. It wasn’t the dream debut for Xabi Alonso or Trent Alexander-Arnold but it will take time for both to adjust, and they can take a step in the right direction against the Mexican side. Pachuca were beaten by Salzburg in stormy conditions last time out.

Al Hilal are considered a potential dark horse at the Club World Cup and showed their credentials by taking a point off record UEFA Champions League winners Madrid. They face Salzburg on Sunday as they seek to secure a much-needed victory in pursuit of a place in the last 16.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Juventus vs. Wydad Casablanca

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Salzburg vs. Al Hilal

Audi Field, Washington

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Man City vs. Al Ain

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

How to Watch Sunday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

United Kingdom

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Telecinco

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer