How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 22)
There is a bumper offering of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup action on Sunday with a host of potential champions taking to the field.
Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus will take on underdogs from across the world as they look to take sizeable steps towards the knockout phase of the competition.
But, as Botafogo and Inter Miami CF have proved over recent days, Europe’s big dogs are unlikely to have it all their own way, something Madrid already discovered in their opening clash.
Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s four Club World Cup matches.
Club World Cup Schedule: Sunday, June 22
Juventus were one of the big winners from Matchday 1 as they fired five unanswered goals past Al Ain and they will be eager to run up the score against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca. Randal Kolo Muani was in particularly fine form in the opener as he bagged a brace and he will be keen to add to his tally on Sunday.
Al Ain struggled to cope with their Italian opponents last time out and won’t have things any easier against Man City. The Cityzens, who beat Wydad Casablanca 2–0 in their first match of the tournament, will be seeking back-to-back wins and a victory that will secure their place in the last 16 should Juventus win earlier in the day.
Life was tougher for Real Madrid in their clash with Al Hilal on Matchday 1 and they will be desperate to respond against Pachuca. It wasn’t the dream debut for Xabi Alonso or Trent Alexander-Arnold but it will take time for both to adjust, and they can take a step in the right direction against the Mexican side. Pachuca were beaten by Salzburg in stormy conditions last time out.
Al Hilal are considered a potential dark horse at the Club World Cup and showed their credentials by taking a point off record UEFA Champions League winners Madrid. They face Salzburg on Sunday as they seek to secure a much-needed victory in pursuit of a place in the last 16.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Juventus vs. Wydad Casablanca
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Salzburg vs. Al Hilal
Audi Field, Washington
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Man City vs. Al Ain
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
How to Watch Sunday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Telecinco
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
