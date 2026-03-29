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How to Watch Colombia vs. France on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Colombia and France continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
France began 2026 with victory.
France began 2026 with victory. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

France kicked off 2026 with victory over Brazil on Thursday and is now searching for successive wins as it continues its World Cup preparations.

Despite playing the majority of the second period with 10 men after Dayot Upamecano’s red card, France managed a 2–1 victory over the record world champions courtesy of strikes from Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool star Hugo Ekitiké. A confidence-boosting victory against a possible rival for this summer’s world title.

Another triumph this Sunday would be welcomed with open arms, but Colombia promises to pose an almighty threat to France’s eight-match unbeaten streak. The South Americans, who finished above Brazil on goal difference during CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, are always up for a competitive tussle no mater their opposition.

Sunday’s friendly promises to entertain, so here’s how to catch the action on TV.

What Time Does Colombia vs. France Kick-Off?

  • Location: Landover, Maryland, United States
  • Stadium: Northwest Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, March 29
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Colombia vs. France on TV and Live Stream

Colombia celebrate
Colombia is aiming to upset the odds. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Audiences in the United Kingdom and Canada eager to catch the action unfolding are out of luck. There are currently no live broadcasts of the clash in either country.

Those in the United States have the option of Telemundo and UNIVERSO for the encounter, but in Mexico there is just one option: Claro Sports.

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

Telemundo, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

N/A

Canada

N/A

Mexico

Claro Sports

What’s Next for Colombia, France?

Kylian Mbappé
France won’t play again for another few months. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Sunday’s game is the final of the current international window for both Colombia and France, the next break not arriving until June. That’s when nations will play their World Cup warm-up friendlies, before bracing themselves for the tournament itself.

France currently has one pre-tournament friendly scheduled against Ivory Coast, while its group stage opponents for the World Cup are Norway, Senegal and Iraq or Bolivia.

There are currently no friendlies scheduled for June for Colombia, which faces Uzbekistan, Portugal and either DR Congo or Jamaica in their World Cup group.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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