How to Watch Colombia vs. France on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

France kicked off 2026 with victory over Brazil on Thursday and is now searching for successive wins as it continues its World Cup preparations.

Despite playing the majority of the second period with 10 men after Dayot Upamecano’s red card, France managed a 2–1 victory over the record world champions courtesy of strikes from Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool star Hugo Ekitiké. A confidence-boosting victory against a possible rival for this summer’s world title.

Another triumph this Sunday would be welcomed with open arms, but Colombia promises to pose an almighty threat to France’s eight-match unbeaten streak. The South Americans, who finished above Brazil on goal difference during CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, are always up for a competitive tussle no mater their opposition.

Sunday’s friendly promises to entertain, so here’s how to catch the action on TV.

What Time Does Colombia vs. France Kick-Off?

Location : Landover, Maryland, United States

: Landover, Maryland, United States Stadium : Northwest Stadium

: Northwest Stadium Date : Sunday, March 29

: Sunday, March 29 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Colombia vs. France on TV and Live Stream

Colombia is aiming to upset the odds. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Audiences in the United Kingdom and Canada eager to catch the action unfolding are out of luck. There are currently no live broadcasts of the clash in either country.

Those in the United States have the option of Telemundo and UNIVERSO for the encounter, but in Mexico there is just one option: Claro Sports.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Telemundo, UNIVERSO United Kingdom N/A Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports

What’s Next for Colombia, France?

France won’t play again for another few months. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Sunday’s game is the final of the current international window for both Colombia and France, the next break not arriving until June. That’s when nations will play their World Cup warm-up friendlies, before bracing themselves for the tournament itself.

France currently has one pre-tournament friendly scheduled against Ivory Coast, while its group stage opponents for the World Cup are Norway, Senegal and Iraq or Bolivia.

There are currently no friendlies scheduled for June for Colombia, which faces Uzbekistan, Portugal and either DR Congo or Jamaica in their World Cup group.

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