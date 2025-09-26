How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
The Premier League’s only remaining unbeaten sides go head-to-head this Saturday when Crystal Palace welcome table toppers Liverpool to Selhurst Park.
Palace’s unbeaten run stands at an impressive 17 matches, while the Reds have won all their competitive fixture this season—although they were beaten by the Eagles in the Community Shield in August. It’s a ferocious battle of form between two contrasting styles.
Oliver Glasner’s side, renowned for their measured and risk-averse approach, will make life extremely challenging for the reigning champions, but Liverpool’s attacking muscle and penchant for late heroics means they’re still undeniable favourites this weekend.
Regardless of its outcome, Saturday’s clash at Selhurst Park should be a cracker, with supporters of both sides desperate to tune into the action.
Here’s how to watch the duel.
What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Matt Donohue
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream
Unfortunately for those in the United Kingdom, Liverpool’s trip to Palace isn’t being televised due to the 3 p.m. blackout rule. It’s the first Liverpool fixture that hasn’t been shown live this season, with fans forced into retro habits if they want to keep tabs on the occasion. BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will all be broadcasting audio from the the fixture.
Supporters in the United States will have no such issues, with both Peacock and Amazon Prime Video televising the affair. The latter are also showing the match in Canada and Mexico.
Canadians have two other options for match coverage with DAZN and FuboTV broadcasting the game, while those in Mexico can also watch via HBO Max and TNT Sports.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Not televised — Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Merseyside, talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Crystal Palace and Liverpool?
Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park will be far from straightforward but two arguably tougher journeys lie in wait. The Reds will play in front of the vociferous Galatasaray crowd midweek on their Champions League return, before travelling to Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.
Palace are also on the road in Europe midweek, with Dynamo Kyiv their first Europa Conference League league phase opponents. The Eagles then travel to Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton next Sunday in the league.
