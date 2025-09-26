Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Isak Ready to Fire, Wirtz Back to Start
Liverpool are aiming to exact revenge on Crystal Palace this weekend when they visit Selhurst Park in the Premier League.
The Reds were defeated by Saturday’s hosts in the Community Shield in early August, twice surrendering leads before eventually losing on penalties. Having won ten of their last 11 trips to Palace, they will be confident of earning redemption in the capital.
Liverpool enter the clash in winning form, with seven straight victories in all competitions, but Arne Slot will be aware performances still need to improve. There has been a significant element of luck attached to their winning streak, with Palace primed to take advantage should their fortune fade.
Here’s how Liverpool could line up at Selhurst Park.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian was rested during Liverpool’s midweek Carabao Cup victory over Southampton, ensuring he’s fresh to face Palace. Alisson will undoubtedly be tested in London considering his side’s questionable defensive record.
RB: Conor Bradley—Jeremie Frimpong played the entirety of the win over Southampton, meaning Bradley is likely to return to the lineup on Saturday. The Northern Ireland international made his first Premier League start against Everton last weekend and coped admirably with the tricky Jack Grealish.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Giovanni Leoni’s long-term ACL injury puts even more pressure on Liverpool’s remaining centre backs, with Konaté’s own fitness record perhaps concerning Slot. He’s rarely sidelined for extended periods but does have a history of missing the odd month here or there.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—God knows where Liverpool’s defence would have been without their skipper in the opening weeks of the season. The Reds look porous but their towering Dutchman is not to blame as he continues to maintain his lofty standards.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez has endured a tough start to life at Anfield but impressed in the Merseyside derby last time out. The left back will have to match the overlapping runs of Daniel Muñoz this weekend and will be keen to see Ismaïla Sarr miss out again through injury.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch produced a masterful display against Everton last weekend, scoring and assisting to take his tally to four goal contributions for the term—as many as he achieved in the entirety of last season.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister’s minutes have been carefully managed this season amid several injury concerns, but the Argentine benefitted from an empty midweek and should start at Selhurst Park.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz was notably relegated to the bench for the Merseyside derby and was nowhere to be seen midweek. He’s made a tame start to life at Liverpool following his £116 million move and will be desperate to get off the mark at Selhurst Park.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The Egyptian has not been as electrifying as he was for much of last season, but he’s still managed three goals and three assists in all competitions. He has a strong record against Palace, too, with 14 goal contributions in 17 meetings.
ST: Alexander Isak—Hugo Ekitiké’s idiotic red card against Southampton means he’s suspended for the weekend, with Isak, who opened his Liverpool account against the Saints, replacing him up top. Slot has hinted at a 60-70-minute outing in the capital for the Swede.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo now faces genuine competition from Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha—the latter just signing his first professional contract on Thursday—but has enough credit in the bank to remain Slot’s first choice on the left wing.