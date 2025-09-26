Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are seeking an eighth successive victory in all competitions when they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League this Saturday.
The Reds have secured seven straight wins since losing to the Eagles on penalties in the Community Shield, once again needing late heroics to overcome Southampton in their latest triumph. Hugo Ekitiké provided an 85th-minute winner against the Saints in the Carabao Cup third round, before earning a second yellow card for removing his shirt.
Six of Liverpool’s victories have come via goals in the 83rd minute or later this season, with last weekend’s Merseyside derby win over Everton the only fixture in which they haven’t required a last-gasp decider. Still, Arne Slot will care little as long as the points keep rolling in, with his side already five clear of second in the Premier League.
Conquering Palace will prove an immense challenge given the recent form of Oliver Glasner’s men. The capital side are unbeaten in their last 17 games and will match a club record should they avoid defeat against the Reds. The downside for Palace is their shocking home record against Liverpool, with 10 defeats in their last 11 in this fixture at Selhurst Park.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Matt Donohue
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Crystal Palace: 2 wins
- Liverpool: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
West Ham 1–2 Crystal Palace - 20/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Southampton - 23/09/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 (4–2p) Millwall - 16/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Everton - 20/09/25
Crystal Palace 0–0 Sunderland - 13/09/25
Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid - 17/09/25
Aston Villa 0–3 Crystal Palace - 31/08/25
Burnley 0–1 Liverpool - 14/09/25
Fredrikstad 0–0 Crystal Palace - 28/08/25
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Not televised — Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Merseyside, talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
Crystal Palace Team News
Palace will be delighted to have Ismaïla Sarr back this weekend given he’s regularly tormented Liverpool over the years. Only against Aston Villa has he scored more than the four he’s produced in fixtures with the Reds, and Glasner has confirmed his availability for Saturday.
The Eagles know they will be without Caleb Kporha, Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad, while Romain Esse will play with the club’s Under-21s at Manchester United rather than facing Liverpool.
Yéremy Pino will also return after suffering a knock at West Ham United last weekend, with Glasner revealing he’s recovered from a bone bruise in his knee.
Marc Guéhi will face the club he almost joined on Deadline Day over the summer. He even completed a medical with the Reds before Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the 11th hour.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Kamada; Mateta.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool’s midweek win came at a cost to Slot’s squad. Ekitiké will now be suspended for the Palace trip after being needlessly sent off and Giovanni Leoni is set for approximately a year on the sidelines after tearing his ACL on his debut.
Alexander Isak will be called upon to replace Ekitiké and Slot has confirmed the Swede will be able to feature for around 60 to 70 minutes at Selhurst Park. He opened his Liverpool account against Southampton.
Slot should recall Florian Wirtz to the starting lineup after he was dropped for the Merseyside derby, with Dominik Szoboszlai potentially missing out on a place in the XI despite his impressive recent form.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Liverpool have ridden their luck during the opening weeks of the season and the bubble might just burst at Selhurst Park. They have failed to entirely convince in their victories, requiring stoppage-time winners in their only away games so far against Newcastle United and Burnley.
Palace are renowned for their impressive defensive record and organisation under Glasner—they have conceded just three in eight matches this term—and proved their ability to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool in the Community Shield in August.
They could cause defensive issues for a Liverpool side which has kept just two clean sheets this term, with late drama perhaps not enough to save Slot’s men at Selhurst Park.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–1 Liverpool