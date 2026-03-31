Czechia and Denmark lock horns in Prague on Tuesday night, vying to be one of the four nations to reach the 2026 World Cup via the UEFA playoffs.

Both teams took a step closer to this summer’s tournament by prevailing in their respective semifinals, although Denmark’s success was notably more comfortable.

The Euro 2020 semifinalists cruised past North Macedonia, who memorably beat Italy in the previous World Cup playoffs before losing to Portugal, 4–0, while Czechia needed penalties to overcome the Republic of Ireland.

Tuesday’s hosts fought back from an early 2–0 deficit to take the game to extra time, and subsequently won 4–3 in the shootout. Should it beat Denmark, Czechia will qualify for its first World Cup since 2006. The visitors, meanwhile, have qualified for five of the previous seven tournaments.

What Time Does Czechia vs. Denmark Kick Off?

Location : Prague, Czechia

: Prague, Czechia Stadium : Epet Arena

: Epet Arena Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

: Maurizio Mariani (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Czechia vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream

Amazon Prime Video are providing coverage of all the upcoming UEFA playoff finals in the United Kingdom, but those who want to tune in must pay a £2.49 ($3.30) fee to do so.

ViX and fuboTV share rights for those interested in watching the action unfold in the United States, the latter also broadcasting the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.

Sky Sports will broadcast Czechia vs. Denmark in Mexico, with the game also available on Sky+ and izzi.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?

We’re almost just 70 days out from the start of the tournament, which gets underway on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa.

The winner of this playoff tie will join the aforementioned teams in Group A, and their tournament will start on the same day against South Korea.

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