How to Watch Czechia vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream
Czechia and Denmark lock horns in Prague on Tuesday night, vying to be one of the four nations to reach the 2026 World Cup via the UEFA playoffs.
Both teams took a step closer to this summer’s tournament by prevailing in their respective semifinals, although Denmark’s success was notably more comfortable.
The Euro 2020 semifinalists cruised past North Macedonia, who memorably beat Italy in the previous World Cup playoffs before losing to Portugal, 4–0, while Czechia needed penalties to overcome the Republic of Ireland.
Tuesday’s hosts fought back from an early 2–0 deficit to take the game to extra time, and subsequently won 4–3 in the shootout. Should it beat Denmark, Czechia will qualify for its first World Cup since 2006. The visitors, meanwhile, have qualified for five of the previous seven tournaments.
What Time Does Czechia vs. Denmark Kick Off?
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Stadium: Epet Arena
- Date: Tuesday, March 31
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch Czechia vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video are providing coverage of all the upcoming UEFA playoff finals in the United Kingdom, but those who want to tune in must pay a £2.49 ($3.30) fee to do so.
ViX and fuboTV share rights for those interested in watching the action unfold in the United States, the latter also broadcasting the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.
Sky Sports will broadcast Czechia vs. Denmark in Mexico, with the game also available on Sky+ and izzi.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?
We’re almost just 70 days out from the start of the tournament, which gets underway on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa.
The winner of this playoff tie will join the aforementioned teams in Group A, and their tournament will start on the same day against South Korea.
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.