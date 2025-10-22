How to Watch Flamengo vs. Racing Club on TV, Live Stream
The 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals get underway in the Brazilian capital on Wednesday evening, as three-time winners Flamengo take on Racing Club.
While the Argentines are attempting to achieve a feat that has eluded them since their 60s heyday, Flamengo have reached three of the previous six finals, winning two.
Many suspect them to be on a crash course with domestic rivals Palmeiras in this competition, with the two Brazilian sides the clear standouts of the competition so far. However, they required penalties to bypass Estudiantes in the quarterfinals.
Racing, meanwhile, were the third-ranked team from the group stages and have defeated Uruguayan giants Peñarol and Vélez Sarsfield to reach the last four. They haven’t reached the final of the Libertadores since their one and only triumph in 1967.
Here’s how to watch the first leg of this Copa Libertadores semifinal.
What Time Does Flamengo vs. Racing Club Kick Off?
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Stadium: Maracanã
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m (BST)
- Referee: Jesús Valenzuela Sáez
How to Watch Flamengo vs. Racing Club on TV and Live Stream
There are streaming avenues aplenty of the first leg between Flamengo and Racing Club, especially across the Americas.
Argentinians can tune in via Disney+, Telefe and Fox Sports, while local Brazilian fans have Globo, Zapping, Claro, Paramount+ and Sky+ as options.
Disney+ are also showing Wednesday’s clash in Mexico, while those tuning in from the United States and Canada can do so via Fanatiz, fuboTV and beIN Sports. beIN are also providing a Spanish-speaking broadcast in both countries.
If you’re watching from Mexico and do not have a Disney+ subscription, ESPN2 are broadcasting the game, too.
Country
TV channel/live stream
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Paramount+, Sky+, Globo
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
What’s Next for Flamengo and Racing Club?
Before the return leg in Avellaneda next week, Flamengo continue their chase of Série A leaders Palmeiras when they face relegation-threatened Fortaleza away from home on Saturday.
Flamengo are now level on points with the Verdão at the division’s summit after being them 3–2 last weekend.
There have been more issues for Racing domestically, but they don’t have a fixture scheduled in between their two semifinal legs. Thus, they should be well rested on home soil next week.