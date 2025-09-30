SI

How to Watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Los Blancos will look to continue their strong Champions League start under Xabi Alonso.

Amanda Langell

Rafael Urazbakhtin (left) has the tall task of preparing for Real Madrid.
Rafael Urazbakhtin (left) has the tall task of preparing for Real Madrid. / Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images, Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s second Champions League league phase match takes them to Asia, where they will take on Kairat.

Xabi Alonso’s men only had one day to process their poor 5–2 defeat against Atlético Madrid before they took an 11-hour flight to Almaty. The long journey would have given Real Madrid plenty of time to think over both what went wrong against their arch-rivals and their strategy for their return to Champions League action.

The Spanish giants will be eager to turn the page with a dominant performance against Kairat, who currently sit second in the Kazakhstan Premier League standings. The match at Ortalyq Stadion will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Kairat on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Kairat vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Venue: Ortalyq Stadion
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30
  • Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

How to Watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream

Vinícius Júnior
Vinícius Júnior hopes to earn his first Champions League start under Xabi Alonso. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid’s first-ever match with Kairat on Paramount+. The streaming platform is the home of all Champions League matches in the United States.

For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on TUDN, UniMás or Univision NOW.

Those in the United Kingdom interested in the clash can find the game on TNT Sports 2. The match is also being broadcasted on TNT Sports in Mexico, as well as Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video and tabii.

DAZN Canada is the home of all Champions League fixtures in Canada. Fans can tune in on Amazon Prime Video as well.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, Univision NOW

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, tabii, TNT Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid will have just one match left before the October international break. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid return to La Liga action following their European clash with Kairat. The Spanish giants host third-place Villarreal on Saturday, Oct. 4. Alonso’s men will look to get back to winning ways to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table.

Then, the October international break kicks off. Most of Real Madrid’s players will represent their countries for the two-week period before they must begin preparing to face Getafe on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

