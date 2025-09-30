How to Watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid’s second Champions League league phase match takes them to Asia, where they will take on Kairat.
Xabi Alonso’s men only had one day to process their poor 5–2 defeat against Atlético Madrid before they took an 11-hour flight to Almaty. The long journey would have given Real Madrid plenty of time to think over both what went wrong against their arch-rivals and their strategy for their return to Champions League action.
The Spanish giants will be eager to turn the page with a dominant performance against Kairat, who currently sit second in the Kazakhstan Premier League standings. The match at Ortalyq Stadion will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Kairat on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Kairat vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Almaty, Kazakhstan
- Venue: Ortalyq Stadion
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
How to Watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid’s first-ever match with Kairat on Paramount+. The streaming platform is the home of all Champions League matches in the United States.
For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on TUDN, UniMás or Univision NOW.
Those in the United Kingdom interested in the clash can find the game on TNT Sports 2. The match is also being broadcasted on TNT Sports in Mexico, as well as Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video and tabii.
DAZN Canada is the home of all Champions League fixtures in Canada. Fans can tune in on Amazon Prime Video as well.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, Univision NOW
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, tabii, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid return to La Liga action following their European clash with Kairat. The Spanish giants host third-place Villarreal on Saturday, Oct. 4. Alonso’s men will look to get back to winning ways to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table.
Then, the October international break kicks off. Most of Real Madrid’s players will represent their countries for the two-week period before they must begin preparing to face Getafe on Sunday, Oct. 19.
