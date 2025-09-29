Kairat vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid are in for a rare Champions League-first when they take on Kazakhstan Premier League side Kairat.
Despite the long journey from the Spanish capital to Asia, Real Madrid will be more than eager to return to the pitch in the aftermath of their Madrid derby defeat. The quick turnaround gives Los Blancos little time to dwell on the poor result before they face off with Kairat.
While the Spanish giants collected three points in their Champions League opener against Marseille, Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men suffered a 4–1 defeat to Sporting CP. Kairat now have the tall task of hosting the 15-time European champions for the first time in history.
On paper, the matchup is rather lopsided, especially with Kylian Mbappé chasing down the competition’s all-time leading goalscorers. The Frenchman, along with the entirety of his team, will be determined to get back to winning ways and make a statement in Tuesday’s clash.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Champions League fixture.
What Time Does Kairat vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Almaty, Kazakhstan
- Stadium: Ortalyq Stadion
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT
- Referee: Marco Guida
Kairat vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
This is the first meeting between Kairat and Real Madrid.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Kairat
Real Madrid
Kairat 3–1 Zhenis - 22/9/26
Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid - 27/9/25
Sporting CP 4–1 Kairat - 18/9/25
Real Madrid 4–1 Levante - 23/9/25
Kairat 1–0 Aktobe - 14/9/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol - 20/9/25
Okzhetpes 0–1 Kairat - 17/9/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Marseille - 16/9/25
Kairat 0–0 (3–2) Celtic - 26/8/25
Real Sociedad 2–1 Real Madrid - 13/9/25
How to Watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, Univision NOW
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Prime Video, tabii, TNT Sports
Kairat Team News
Kairat are still without both Élder Santana and João Paulo. The two players are recovering from respective ACL injuries and are not expected to return to match fitness until 2026.
Temirlan Anarbekov and Giorgi Zaria are also sidelined due to injury, while Aleksandr Zarutsky remains a doubt. Should the latter miss out on the clash, Urazbakhtin will have to rely on Serkhan Kalmurza, who has just three first-team appearances at age 18, to get the nod between the posts.
Dastan Satpayev will hope to make a large enough impact up top to give his goalkeeper a favorable cushion when going up against one of the most dangerous teams in Europe.
Kairat Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Kairat predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Kalmurza; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Kassabulat, Arad; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko; Satpaev
Real Madrid Team News
Not only did Real Madrid lose the Madrid derby, but they also suffered a double injury blow. Éder Militão sustained a minor ankle problem and Dani Carvajal injured his right leg. Both players are now in the infirmary and did not make the trip to Asia.
Militão and Carvajal join Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy on the sidelines, leaving Alonso with just five first-team defenders available. The manager must decide whether to give Fede Valverde or Raúl Asencio the nod at right back.
Otherwise, expect Alonso to rotate some of his star players, leaving the door open for Eduardo Camavinga and Fran García to start in Tuesday’s clash.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Kairat
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Kairat (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, F. García; Camavinga, Tchouaméni; Mastantuono, Güler, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé.
Kairat vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Real Madrid are expected to cruise to victory against Kairat. The Spanish giants will be eager for a redemptive performance after their poor defeat at the weekend and will take full advantage of the mismatch between the two clubs.
Even against a largely rotated side, the Kazakhstan Premier League side simply does not have the quality to contend with Alonso’s men.