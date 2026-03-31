Kosovo has the chance to become the next World Cup debutant to book its place at this summer’s tournament, but the hosts are big underdogs against Türkiye in Tuesday’s playoff final.

Remarkably, the visitors haven’t appeared at the World Cup since finishing third in 2002, and have cruelly been beaten three times in the playoffs.

Vincenzo Montella’s squad is perhaps as talented as its ever been, though, and they surely would’ve qualified automatically for this tournament hadn’t they been drawn against Spain. A 6–0 defeat to the European champions in September 2025 meant claiming the all-important top spot was always unlikely, but Türkiye head into this fixture off the back of a five-game unbeaten run.

A measured and mature showing helped them past Romania on Thursday, while Kosovo, who struggled in front of goal in qualifying, struck four times to help them past Slovakia—a nation that doesn’t recognize Kosovan independence.

Kosovo’s fairytale fittingly culminates on home soil on Tuesday night, with Franco Foda’s players aiming to establish themselves as national heroes by downing the heavily favored Türkiye.

What Time Does Kosovo vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

Location : Pristina, Kosovo

: Pristina, Kosovo Stadium : Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri

: Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Michael Oliver (ENG)

: Michael Oliver (ENG) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

Amazon Prime Video is covering all of Tuesday’s UEFA playoff finals, but a £2.49 ($3.30) fee must be paid to access the streams.

Fox Sports will share broadcasting duties with fuboTV in the United States. The game between Kosovo and Türkiye is being shown on Fox Sports 2, Fox One and the Fox Sports App. ViX is another alternative.

fuboTV’s stream is also accessible for those tuning in from Canada, with DAZN also an option for those with a subscription.

Sky Sports is showing this playoff final in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?

The 2026 World Cup kicks off with the same fixture that opened the 2010 tournament, with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa on June 11.

Either Türkiye or Kosovo will join the U.S. men’s national team,, Paraguay and Australia in Group D, and their campaign is scheduled to start on June 13 against the Socceroos.

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