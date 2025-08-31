How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool vs. Arsenal tends to be full to the brim with superstars, fireworks and, most importantly, goals.
Sunday’s iteration of the Premier League staple is likely to conjure up some more magic as the reigning champions welcome last season’s runners-up to Anfield for an early title test. It’s undoubtedly the standout fixture of the weekend in what is the final round of top-flight matches before the September international break.
Liverpool have made a winning but unconvincing start to their title defence, benefitting from late drama in high-scoring wins over Bournemouth and ten-player Newcastle United. They will need to buck up their ideas if they want to avoid stumbling to defeat this weekend.
Arsenal were imperfect during their narrow win over Manchester United on the opening weekend but produced a much more coherent performance against newly-promoted Leeds United last time out. Viktor Gyökeres and Jurriën Timber both bagged braces in a five-goal thrashing of the Yorkshire side that means they’re currently top of the table.
Here’s how to watch a tantalising battle on Merseyside this weekend.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, August 31
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Liverpool and Arsenal?
The September international break arrives after this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, meaning Liverpool have to wait two weeks for their next outing. The Reds travel to newly-promoted Burnley on their return.
Arsenal have a much tougher test when they regroup, welcoming Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium on September 13. The Tricky Trees have proven an incredibly stubborn outfit since Nuno Espírito Santo’s arrival.
