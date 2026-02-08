The Premier League’s two dominant forces over the past decade lock horns on Sunday afternoon.

The only winners of the Premier League title since 2017–18—six for Man City and two for Liverpool—will stage an important contest at Anfield this weekend, albeit without the duo being in direct competition this campaign.

For reigning champions Liverpool, it’s been a largely disastrous term but they have rallied over the past two months and are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification. City have shared similar frustrations but enjoyed greater consistency, harbouring outside hopes of clinching yet another crown under Pep Guardiola.

Victory is hugely significant for both sides on Sunday but dropped points could well prove fatal for City in their title pursuit. Liverpool have a little more leeway but can ill-afford too many slip-ups given the improved form of Chelsea and Manchester United above them.

Here is how supporters can tune into a crunch clash of giants.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Sunday, Feb. 8

: Sunday, Feb. 8 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Craig Pawson

: Craig Pawson VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Sky Sports is, rather unsurprisingly, the destination for the blockbuster fixture of the weekend. The Main Event and Premier League channels will carry the match, which is also available in Ultra HD. Access is available via Sky GO, too.

There is no choice for those in the United States, with Peacock the only channel carrying the fixture. South of the border in Mexico, only HBO Max have rights to the game.

Those in Canada can tune into the battle via DAZN and fuboTV.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico

What’s Next for Liverpool, Man City?

There is another round of Premier League action midweek in which Liverpool make the arduous trip to Sunderland—the Black Cats the only side unbeaten on home soil in the Premier League this term. The Reds then host Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round the following weekend.

City return to the Etihad on Wednesday for a clash against Fulham, one of their favourite opponents, after which they host Salford City in the FA Cup. They beat the League Two side 8–0 in the third round of the competition last term.

