How to Watch Major League Soccer in 2026: A Complete Guide

The 2026 MLS season has arrived, and the league is more watchable than ever for fans around the world seeking to tune into the top division of American men’s soccer.

Over the past several years, MLS has skyrocketed in popularity, and the league is expecting to see a significant boost in the months leading up to and following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 31st season of MLS also includes some of the greatest players ever to lace up their boots, including back-to-back MVP winner Lionel Messi alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez with Inter Miami, Son Heung-min with LAFC, Thomas Müller with Vancouver Whitecaps and James Rodríguez with Minnesota United, among others.

Lofted by all that star power, the way fans consume MLS in the United States, Canada and across the world is changing as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to catch MLS action in 2026.

Where to Watch MLS in the United States and Canada

With 27 of the 30 clubs in the United States, the most demand for MLS comes domestically, where games will be available on Apple TV, as well as select matches on FOX Sports, FS1 and FOX Sports Deportes, and other networks throughout the season.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Apple TV will carry all the matches, with TSN airing select matches in English, primarily Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC, while RDS airs French-language broadcasts of CF Montréal.

In other parts of the world, Apple TV is the league's sole viewing option, with no blackouts or delays.

Do I Still Need MLS Season Pass?

Inter Miami are looking to retain their MLS crown. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Nope. MLS and Apple TV adjusted the barrier to watching MLS on Apple TV, with the league now included in the regular Apple TV subscription rather than an additional purchase.

Every game across the regular season, MLS Cup playoffs, and Leagues Cup will now be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers for $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Previously, most of the schedule was available only to separate subscribers to the MLS Season Pass platform, sold separately from Apple TV+. Apple TV+ recently rebranded as Apple TV.

For MLS season ticket holders, who previously got free access to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, they will now receive the entire Apple TV streaming subscription and catalogue.

News for MLS on Apple TV

MLS on Apple TV will be available without the MLS Season Pass in 2026. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

MLS on Apple TV will have a different look in 2026 than in previous seasons. The league and Apple cut its Spanish commentary staff significantly and will not feature a Spanish version of the MLS 360 wraparound show as it has in the past. Meanwhile, the MLS Wrap Up show, which airs each weekend, reportedly will not feature any in-studio talent on camera.

Within its English broadcasts, the league will once again send play-by-play and color commentary teams to stadiums, after several games were called off monitors for a Florida-based studio in 2025.

The new setup also includes an elevated specialty game on Saturdays, as well as the continuation of Sunday Night Soccer, which launched in 2025. However, Sunday Night Soccer host Andrew Wiebe has moved to the Saturday specialty game.

How to Watch Inter Miami and other MLS teams Outside of League Play

2025 MLS Cup champions Inter Miami and several other MLS teams will compete for trophies outside the MLS Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and Leagues Cup, as showcased on Apple TV, meaning fans will need additional pathways to watch every moment.

For Concacaf Champions Cup action, U.S.-based fans of the country’s eight participating clubs will need to tune into FOX Sports or FS1. At the same time, Canadians look to OneSoccer for coverage of the Whitecaps and three Canadian Premier League teams.

19 MLS teams will also compete in domestic cup tournaments, with the U.S. Open Cup on YouTube and CBS Sports Golazo Network, and the Canadian Championship on OneSoccer and FS1.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP