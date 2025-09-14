How to Watch Man City vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
The Manchester derby returns to our television screens on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League.
Excitement is palpable ahead of the battle at the Etihad Stadium, with bragging rights and three crucial points on the line. Both City and United have struggled early in the campaign, adding even more pressure to a derby that seldom needs extra fuel poured on the fire.
United were victorious in this fixture last season courtesy of dramatic late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, with such drama never too far from view when these adversaries lock horns.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the action at the Etihad for another instalment of an epic fixture.
What Time Does Man City vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Man City vs. Man Utd on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man City vs. Man Utd?
City have four matches across three different competitions during the remainder of September, starting with a visit from Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday. A crucial clash away at Arsenal follows in the Premier League, after which they face Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup and Burnley in the league.
United’s early Carabao Cup exit and lack of European football means they have a quiet September after the derby, with Premier League games against Chelsea at Old Trafford and Brentford on the road.