SI

How to Watch Man City vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

One of the fiercest rivalries in English football reignites the Premier League after the international break.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man City and Man Utd are fighting for bragging rights this weekend.
Man City and Man Utd are fighting for bragging rights this weekend. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Manchester derby returns to our television screens on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Excitement is palpable ahead of the battle at the Etihad Stadium, with bragging rights and three crucial points on the line. Both City and United have struggled early in the campaign, adding even more pressure to a derby that seldom needs extra fuel poured on the fire.

United were victorious in this fixture last season courtesy of dramatic late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, with such drama never too far from view when these adversaries lock horns.

Here’s how supporters can tune into the action at the Etihad for another instalment of an epic fixture.

What Time Does Man City vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Anthony Taylor
  • VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Man City vs. Man Utd on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Man City vs. Man Utd?

City have four matches across three different competitions during the remainder of September, starting with a visit from Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday. A crucial clash away at Arsenal follows in the Premier League, after which they face Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup and Burnley in the league.

United’s early Carabao Cup exit and lack of European football means they have a quiet September after the derby, with Premier League games against Chelsea at Old Trafford and Brentford on the road.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer