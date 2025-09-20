SI

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

The Old Trafford spectacle caps an exciting day of Saturday Premier League action.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Contrasting fortunes in 2025–26 so far for Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca.
Contrasting fortunes in 2025–26 so far for Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca. / Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Chelsea have the opportunity to exacerbate Manchester United’s woes when they make the journey to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues have a surprisingly disappointing record at Old Trafford—failing to win at the venue since 2013—but have the chance to pile even more misery on Ruben Amorim and his players this weekend. Victory is of paramount importance to Chelsea after successive slip-ups in the Premier League and Champions League, and they must be wary of United’s undeniable individual quality.

Amorim will be demanding improvements after derby day defeat to Manchester City last time out but expectations are at an all-time low. The Red Devils have won just one of their five matches in all competitions this term and are in desperate need of re-energising.

Supporters will be eager to catch a glimpse of Saturday’s high-profile duel, which will have significant ramifications one way or another.

Here’s how to tune into the action.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Peter Bankes
  • VAR: Craig Pawson

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Chelsea on TV and Live Stream

Unsurprisingly, Saturday’s blockbuster clash will be televised live in the United Kingdom, with the match available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. For those on the move, Sky GO means you won’t miss any of the action.

There are a range of broadcasters and platforms showing the match in the United States, including Telemundo, UNIVERSO, NBC and fuboTV. The latter also has the rights to the fixture in Canada.

Canadians can tune into the action DAZN and Amazon Prime Video as well, with Amazon showing the match in Mexico alongside Caliente TV.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Man Utd and Chelsea?

Having missed out on Europe and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup already, United have just one more match in September after Chelsea’s visit. The Red Devils travel to west London to face Brentford next weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are much busier. They travel to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup midweek, before welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion and Benfica to Stanford Bridge in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

