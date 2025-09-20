SI

Man Utd vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The pressure is mounting on Ruben Amorim as the Blues come to town.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Chelsea can thrust Man Utd further into crisis.
Chelsea can thrust Man Utd further into crisis. / Visionhaus / Getty Images.

Ruben Amorim’s latest challenge as Manchester United manager is a tricky-looking Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Red Devils’ last-gasp victory over Burnley before the international break remains their only win of the term, with another limp performance last weekend meaning they have now tasted defeat to Arsenal, Grimsby Town and neighbourhood rivals Manchester City. The hot seat is now scorching for Amorim amid another dismal run.

There have been shoots of improvement for United this season but they have quickly been stamped out by individual errors and underwhelming results. They desperately need some sort of reaction following the gloom of the Manchester derby, but confidence is particularly low at present both in Old Trafford’s home changing room and in the stands.

Chelsea will be eager to pile even more misery on United this Saturday, but have had the disadvantage of travelling across Europe midweek. The Blues jetted off to Germany for their 3–1 defeat to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, exerting plenty of mental and physical energy in Bavaria.

Enzo Maresca will remain confident that his side can return to winning ways after two matches without victory—the defeat at Bayern coming after last weekend’s league draw at Brentford. Chelsea remain unbeaten domestically and will be favourites heading to Manchester.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s battle at Old Trafford.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Peter Bankes
  • VAR: Craig Pawson

Man Utd vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Man Utd: 2 wins
  • Chelsea: 2 wins
  • Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man Utd

Chelsea

Man City 3–0 Man Utd - 14/09/25

Bayern Munich 3–1 Chelsea - 17/09/25

Man Utd 3–2 Burnley - 30/08/25

Brentford 2–2 Chelsea - 13/09/25

Grimsby 2–2 (12–11p) Man Utd - 27/08/25

Chelsea 2–0 Fulham - 30/08/25

Fulham 1–1 Man Utd - 24/08/25

West Ham 1–5 Chelsea - 22/08/25

Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25

Chelsea 0–0 Crystal Palace - 17/08/25

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Chelsea on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

Man Utd Team News

Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha will return this weekend. / Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Amorim has confirmed two positive injury updates, with Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount featuring in Saturday’s squad against Chelsea. The pair were injured in the win over Burnley and missed the Manchester derby, with Mount returning in time to face his former employers.

However, Amorim is without three defenders for the weekend, with Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martínez and Tyrell Malacia all absent.

Dalot has been absent since the international period and while Martínez is edging closer to a return after over seven months out, he’s not yet ready. After failing to engineer a summer exit, Malacia is working his way back up to full fitness as he’s reintegrated into the senior squad.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Man Utd
Casemiro could come back into midfield. / FotMob.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Šeško.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho.
Alejandro Garnacho returns to Man Utd this weekend. / Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Maresca has confirmed former United forward Alejandro Garnacho is “ready to start“ this weekend and the Argentine is likely to receive a hostile reception should he feature at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are without the injured trio of Dário Essugo, Liam Delap and Levi Cowlill, while Roméo Lavia and Benoît Badiashile are both doubts as they return to fitness.

Maresca revealed Cole Palmer is fit and available for a return to Manchester, with the attacking midfielder scoring in his last two matches for the Blues

Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended for failing a drugs test.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Chelsea team
Garnacho faces his old side. / FotMob

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Estêvão, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.

Man Utd vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Old Trafford has often proved more of a hindrance than help for United in recent times and the atmosphere for Chelsea’s visit is unlikely to pleasant. Supporters will be quick to voice their frustrations should the Red Devils make a slow start, with the pressure perhaps too much for them to cope with.

Chelsea have not been flawless this season but boast a significantly stronger and deeper squad than their hosts, with the attacking potential to unlock a United defence still awaiting a first clean sheet.

Amorim tasted defeat in his first meeting with Chelsea in May and may have to accept a similar fate on Saturday.

Prediction: Man Utd 1–3 Chelsea

