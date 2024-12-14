How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the United States
One of the best rivalries in sport takes place this weekend when Manchester City host Manchester United, and fans in the United States will not want to miss a second of the action.
The first Manchester derby of the 2024–25 Premier League season comes just four months after the two sides met in the 2024 FA Community Shield. Manchester City walked away with the victory in a penalty shootout, avenging their defeat to the Red Devils in the 2024 FA Cup final. Now, the rivals are set to meet for the final time in 2024 with three points on the line.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United need a positive result to get their Premier League campaigns back on track. The defending English champions have only managed one win in their last six domestic fixtures, falling to fourth place in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are stuck in 13th place after suffering defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.
There is no better time to make a statement than the 195th edition of the Manchester derby. Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP handed Manchester City a 4–1 defeat in the Champions League before he made the move to Manchester. Now, all eyes will be on the manager and his new side to see if he can deliver another decisive result against Pep Guardiola's men.
Here's how to watch the highly anticipated match in the United States.
Fans in the United States can watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United on the USA Network or Telemundo. The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The Manchester derby will also be available to stream on fuboTV and NBCSports.com. FuboTV offers new members a seven-day free trial that will grant access to this weekend's biggest Premier League clash.
After the rivals finish their match, Chelsea take on Brentford at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the Blues in action on USA Network, Telemundo, NBCSports.com or fuboTV as well. Southampton also host Tottenham Hotspur at 2 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.