How to Watch Mexico vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
Mexico enters the final stretch of its 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations with a friendly match against Japan.
El Tri defeated the USMNT in the Gold Cup final back in July in the final competitive match it’ll play before it hosts the inaugural game of the World Cup next summer. Javier Aguirre’s side only has friendly matches on the docket from now on.
The squad Mexico will bring to the September friendlies is very similar to the one that participated in the Gold Cup. It’s clear Aguirre already has a good idea of what the World Cup roster will look like, meaning this is a chance for fringe players to impress and grab some of the final spots on the list for next summer.
Japan will be a good adversary. Hajime Moriyasu’s team were the first outside of the host countries to clinch their place in the World Cup. With many players that feature for solid European clubs making the trip to the U.S. for the friendly, Mexico is in for a tough matchup.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide on how to watch.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Japan Kick-Off?
- Location: Oakland, California
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET
How to Watch Mexico vs. Japan on TV and Live Stream
El Tri fans in the U.S. have a multitude of options to watch the match. The game will be available on TUDN and Univision, as well as on Fox Deportes and fuboTV. Fans can also stream the match on the Fox Sports App, ViX and TUDN.com.
In Mexico, Azteca 7 will return to broadcast El Tri’s September friendlies. TUDN and Canal 5 will also have the match available on TV. Fans will be able to tune-in to the action via streaming through Amazon Prime Video and ViX.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN, Univision, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, ViX
Mexico
TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Mexico?
Following the clash against Japan, Mexico will stay in the U.S. and travel east to Nashville, TN, to face off against South Korea on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Geodis Park. The game will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Mexico’s next games will be during the October international break. El Tri will once again play two friendly matches in the U.S., this time against South American opponents. Mexico will play Colombia on Oct. 11 and then Ecuador on Oct. 14. Both of those nations have also already secured a place in next summer’s World Cup.
Aguirre’s side will play two more friendly games in November to end the year, but there’s still no confirmed opponents for those matches.