Mexico vs. Japan: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Mexico resumes preparations for the fast-approaching 2026 FIFA World Cup, facing off against Japan in the first of two friendlies on U.S. soil this month.
It’s been a positive year for Mexico so far. Although Javier Aguirre’s side haven’t played a spectacular brand of soccer, El Tri will end the year as the undisputed kings of Concacaf, having won both the Nations League and the Gold Cup.
When Aguirre returned as manager this time last year, Mexico was immersed in a deep crisis. Now, after a year of solid results on the pitch, optimism surrounding El Tri is starting to grow ahead of hosting the opening game of the 2026 World Cup.
Japan in front will be a valuable test for Aguirre as he continues to assess players before next summer. Hajime Moriyasu’s team have also already qualified for the World Cup and has plenty of European-based talent at his disposal for the friendly match.
These are two sides that rarely face each other and it could lead to an unpredictable game with plenty of action.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Mexico vs. Japan.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Japan Kick-Off?
- Location: Oakland, California
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Japan Head-to-Head Record
- Mexico: 2 wins
- Japan: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Mexico 2–0 Japan (Nov. 17, 2020) - International Friendlies
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Japan
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
Japan 6–0 Indonesia - 6/10/25
Mexico 1–0 Honduras - 7/2/25
Australia 1–0 Japan - 6/5/25
Mexico 2–0 Saudi Arabia - 6/28/25
Japan 0–0 Saudi Arabia - 3/25/25
Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica - 6/22/25
Japan 2–0 Bahrain - 3/20/25
Suriname 0–2 Mexico - 6/18/25
China 1–3 Japan - 11/19/24
How to Watch Mexico vs. Japan on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN, Univision, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, ViX
Mexico
TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico Team News
El Tri will field a very similar lineup to the one that defeated the USMNT in the 2025 Gold Cup Final back in July. Aguirre seems to already have a clear idea of the core of players that will be on Mexico’s first World Cup XI.
Gilberto Mora, the breakout star of the Gold Cup, will not be part of the September friendlies given he’s currently preparing to represent El Tri in the U-20 FIFA World Cup later in the month. With Luis Chávez only two months into a lengthy rehab from an ACL injury, Orbelín Pineda could be given another look in midfield.
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Diego Lainez are back with El Tri after extended absences. Mexico has lacked firepower down the wing, so both players still have a strong chance of making it to the World Cup if they impress in the remaining friendlies.
Still, everything points to Raúl Jiménez leading the line, with Liga MX stars Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado on either wing, as has been the case for the majority of 2025.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Japan
Mexico predicted lineup vs. Japan (4-2-3-1): Malagón; Huescas, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Álvarez, Ruíz, Alvarado, Pineda, Vega; Jiménez
Japan Team News
Japan travel to its September friendlies in U.S. soil with a very competitive side.
Wataru Endo of Liverpool will anchor the midfield, with Takefusa Kubo alongside him. Although the latter Real Sociedad player commonly features on the wing for his club, he’s played closer to the base of midfield for his national team in recent appearances.
Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma will get the nod as a left wingback, a position he’s played in recent matches for Japan. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ritsu Doan will partner former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino in attack after a stellar start to the Bundesliga season.
Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka didn’t travel with the team after suffering an injury against Arsenal in the second game of the Premier League season.
Japan Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Japan predicted lineup vs. Mexico (3-4-2-1): Susuki; Seko, Itakura, Watanabe; Ito, Endo, Kubo, Mitoma; Doan, Minamino; Maeda
Mexico vs. Japan Score Prediction
Mexico has began to gel under Aguirre, becoming a very well organized defensive side that regularly takes advantage of its scoring opportunities.
Japan will likely dominate possession because of the wealth of talent it has in midfield. However, El Tri’s stout defensive unit could once again prove to be a very tough rock to crack, as has been the case all year.
Mexico will generate little in attack but, with Raúl Jiménez seemingly taking his game to another level whenever he plays for the national team, he’ll continue his strong form an lead Mexico to victory.
Score Prediction: Mexico2–1 Japan