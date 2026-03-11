How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Nashville SC and Inter Miami will come face to face in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night, marking the 10th meeting between the two sides in the last 12 months.

The Herons must put their MLS campaign on pause to begin their quest for the one trophy they have yet to win—the Concacaf Champions Cup. Javier Mascherano’s men earned a bye to the round of 16, thanks to their triumphant win over Vancouver Whitecaps to claim last season’s MLS Cup.

Inter Miami’s extraordinary run in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs began with a Round One series against Nashville, who ultimately fell to the future champions in Game 3. Now, the Eastern Conference side will have revenge on the mind when they host Lionel Messi and Co. at GEODIS Park.

Here’s how fans can watch the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 between Nashville and Inter Miami.

What Time Does Nashville vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

Location : Nashville, Tennessee

: Nashville, Tennessee Stadium : GEODIS Park

: GEODIS Park Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Nashville vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami in their Concacaf Champions Cup opener. | Leonardo Fernandez/MLS/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s clash with Nashville is available to watch on FOX Sports 2 on TV throughout the United States. The match is also being streamed on FOX One.

For Spanish coverage of the match, viewers in the U.S. can tune in on TUDN or Vix, though an active subscription is required.

Those in Mexico can catch all the action unfold on FOX One as well. In Canada, fuboTV and OneSoccer are the homes of the Concacaf Champions Cup bout.

Country TV channel/live stream United States FOX Sports 2, FOX One, TUDN, Vix Mexico FOX One Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for Nashville, Inter Miami?

Nashville SC and Inter Miami are back in MLS action this weekend. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

After hosting the Herons in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Nashville returns to MLS action against Columbus Crew on Saturday night. The Crew are still seeking their first win of the 2026 season.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, must make the trip north to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. Mascherano’s men will be eager to make it three league wins in a row after their stumble against LAFC in the season opener.

