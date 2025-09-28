SI

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal have an underwhelming recent record against Newcastle United.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Newcastle play host to Arsenal.
Newcastle play host to Arsenal. / Dan Mullan/Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Arsenal have played out some thrilling duels over the years but Sunday's Premier League clash will be a tactical battle of fine margins.

Little has been able to separate the sides in recent meetings, with the odd goal usually deciding the contest. Newcastle have won three of the last four against their weekend visitors, but Arsenal will remain the favourites heading into the upcoming clash due to their impressive defensive record and star quality across the pitch.

Sunday's encounter might not be littered with goals but it will have significant ramifications on Arsenal’s early push for the Premier League title. Having already surrendered five points this season, another blunder could prove costly come the end of the campaign.

Here is how to tune into a tantalising battle on Tyneside.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

  • Location: Newcastle, England
  • Stadium: St James’ Park
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
  • Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Jarred Gillett
  • VAR: Darren England

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Sky Sports is the destination for supporters in the United Kingdom, with the Main Event and Premier League channels carrying the fixture. For those on the move, Sky GO will cater to your needs.

There are a myriad of platforms showing the match in the United States, including NBC, Telemundo and fuboTV. The latter is also broadcasting the game in Canada, alongside DAZN and Amazon Prime Video.

Those in Mexico will also be able to watch on Amazon Prime, as well as Caliente TV.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What's Next for Newcastle vs. Arsenal?

Newcastle will return to Champions League action after Arsenal’s visit, with a trip to competition debutants Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday. They then host Nottingham Forest in their final outing before the October international break.

Arsenal also have two matches before club football’s hiatus, starting with a relatively straightforward European clash at home to Olympiacos. The Gunners then host struggling West Ham in the Premier League next weekend, with the Irons having just sacked Graham Potter.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

