How to Watch Newcastle vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Alexander Isak won’t be involved during Monday night’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool, yet the Swede is the name on everybody’s lips.
The striker’s desire to join the Reds this summer has compromised his relationship with the Magpies and the Toon Army, although Eddie Howe has assured Isak would be “welcomed” back into his squad if he doesn’t get the move he believes he was promised.
An Isak-less clash only adds to Monday night’s theatre, and a belting affair is expected on Tyneside. A ferocious St. James’ Park atmosphere is set to greet the two teams, and Liverpool, after their 4–2 win over Bournemouth on opening night, are aiming to send a statement to the rest of the division by winning at one of the most daunting grounds around.
You simply cannot miss this, and here’s how you can watch the game live.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Venue: St. James’ Park
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: John Brooks
Those in the United Kingdom will be able to access the match through various Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you can’t reach a TV, the game will also be available on Sky GO and Sky GO Extra, as well as NOW TV.
There’s a myriad of streaming avenues in the United States, including NBC, USA Network, UNIVERSO and fuboTV. The latter is also broadcasting the fixture in Canada alongside DAZN.
In Mexico, supporters can watch the game via Max and Amazon Prime.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Newcastle and Liverpool?
Newcastle’s tough start to 2025–26 eases next week, as they visit the newly promoted Leeds United at Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side won their opening game of the season against Everton, but were brought back down to earth by Arsenal on Saturday.
The Magpies then welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Tyneside after the September international break.
A seismic fixture is up next for Liverpool, who face title contenders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. The Gunners were a distant second to the Reds last term, but have been bolstered by an array of new additions this summer, including Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze. The Matchweek Three clash won’t decide the title winner, but it could shape the 2025–26 campaign.