How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona return to action in La Liga with yet another road game, this time against Rayo Vallecano.
The Catalans pleaded with La Liga to have their first three games of the season be scheduled away from home, hoping it would give them time for the Camp Nou to be ready for their season debut. Still, delays in the renovation work have made it increasingly likely that Barcelona play their first home game of the season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Before getting too ahead of ourselves, there's a game to be played before the international break. Hansi Flick’s side will look for a more convincing performance after narrowly beating Levante last time out, and will be hoping to go into the international break with a perfect record to start the season.
Rayo Vallecano will be motivated after qualifying to the UEFA Conference League earlier in the week, securing European soccer for only the second time in club history. Vallecas has been a difficult stop for Barcelona recently, with last season’s victory the only one from their past four visits.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona in their visit to the Estadio de Vallecas on TV and Live Stream.
What Time Does Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Kick-Off Time: 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT / 8.30 p.m. BST
How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can tune into the Rayo Vallecano host Barcelona via ESPN+ and the ESPN App. There’s also a Spanish broadcast available for U.S. viewers through ESPN Deportes.
TSN+, TSN3 and Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the game in Canada. In Mexico, the match will be broadcasted exclusively through Sky Sports and Sky+.
Fans in the UK will be able to watch all the action on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe to that channel through various providers including Sky and Virgin Media, or online through Premier Sports’ website.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, TSN3, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona?
Barcelona will return to action following the international break with their home debut agains Valencia, a team they scored 14 goals against in three meetings last season. Yet, there’s still no confirmation on where the game will be played at.
Getafe visit Barcelona right after to complete a two-game home stand where Flick’s side will be expected to emerge victorious from both matches.
Those two matches will be sandwiched by Barcelona’s 2025–26 Champions League debut. Although Barcelona already know their league phase opponents, it remains to be seen which team they’ll play in their first European match of the season, plus the location of said game.