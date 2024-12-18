How to Watch Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca: FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
Real Madrid will look to win their ninth intercontinental club competition trophy when they face Mexican side, CF Pachuca, in the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Los Blancos punched their ticket to the cup final after winning the 2024 UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Pachuca had to work harder to get to this point. Los Tuzos beat Copa Libertadores champions, Botafogo, 3–0 in the Derby de las Americas to make the semifinals. Then, they dispatched Egyptian side, Al Ahly SC, 6–5 on penalties in the FIFA Challenger Cup to make the final.
After failing to make the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs, Guillermo Almada's men turned their attention to intercontinental success, becoming only the second Mexican team in history to reach the final of an intercontinental club competition.
Real Madrid traveled to Doha, Qatar, on Monday to prepare for the final. Kylian Mbappé made the squad for the trip to Qatar, seemingly overcoming the injury he suffered against Atalanta in the Champions League which kept him out of a La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano. Mbappé could feature in the final, alongside The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 winner, Vinícius Júnior.
Everything is set for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, here's all you need to know about the match.
What Time Does The 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final Kick-Off
- Location: Doha, Qatar
- Stadium: Lusail Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Kick-Off Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca: 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
Fans in the USA will be able to watch the final on beIN SPORTS. It can be found on streaming platforms FuboTV and SlingTV. In the U.K. the game will be broadcasted on DAZN at 5:00 p.m. local time.
The game will be available on streaming for free on FIFA+ for fans in Mexico. It will also be available in this platform in the U.K.; however, geo-restrictions apply and fans in the U.S.A and Canada won't be able to watch FIFA's free stream.
Soccer fans across the world will be looking to see if Pachuca can pull off the massive upset, or if Real Madrid can finish off the year with a fifth trophy in 2024.