How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Champions League Knockout Playoffs
Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs tie with a ticket to the round of 16 on the line.
It's the fourth year in a row these two teams have met in the straight elimination rounds of the Champions league, with the victorious side going on to win the tournament each of the past three years. Needless to say, this has become one of the biggest rivalries of the modern era in European soccer.
Real Madrid have a 3–2 advantage going into the second leg thanks to a vintage Champions League comeback at Etihad Stadium, propelled by Jude Bellingham's late game heroics. Manchester City were in front for most of the night, but once again, cracks in defense allowed Los Blancos to defeat Pep Guardiola's side at their home ground for the first time ever.
The tie is far from over, though, especially since the away goals rule is no longer a wrinkle of the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Manchester City winning by one goal would see the game go to extra time followed by a penalty shootout, a two goal win would see them advance, and a draw or Madrid win would see Carlo Ancelotti's men advance in their quest for a 16th Champions League trophy.
Here's all you need to know before the highlight fixture of the day in the Champions League.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. UK Time
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 1 win
- Manchester City: 1 win
- Draws: 3
Fans in the U.S. can watch the second leg of Real Madrid vs. Manchester City on Paramount+ in the CBS Sports Networks. The game will also be broadcasted in Spanish on TUDN and ViX.