How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream
After three consecutive matches away from home, Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu to take on Villarreal.
Xabi Alonso’s men will hope to carry the momentum from their dominant Champions League victory over Karait back to the Spanish capital. Kylian Mbappé bagged a hat trick, Thibaut Courtois kept a clean sheet and Eduardo Camavinga found the back of the net for the first time since April.
Three more points, this time against Villarreal, would send Real Madrid into the October international break with just one Atlético Madrid-sized stain on their otherwise perfect record this season. The Yellow Submarine, though, are more than capable of handing Los Blancos third second consecutive defeat in La Liga.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Villarreal on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the U.S. can catch Real Madrid’s clash with Villarreal on ESPN+. Subscribers get access to the entire La Liga match calendar for the 2025–26 season, as well as every Copa del Rey fixture.
The clash is also being streamed on FuboTV, which is only accessible to paid subscribers as well. ESPN Deportes is a free option for viewers who want Spanish coverage of the match.
Those in the U.K. can tune in on Disney+, which, too, requires an active subscription. Fans in Mexico can find the La Liga bout on Sky+ and Sky Sports.
TSN+ and Prime Video are the homes of Real Madrid vs. Villarreal in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Disney+
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Once the final whistle sounds against Villarreal, Real Madrid will not play another game until Saturday, Oct. 19. For the next two weeks, most of Los Blancos’ top players will turn their focus to international duty.
After the conclusion of the October international break, Alonso’s men are headed to the Coliseum to take on Getafe. Then, they are set to host Juventus for their third Champions League match of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
- Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal
- Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Match Preview, Score Predictions, Team News