How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream

Second place in La Liga is on the line when Real Madrid and Villarreal clash on Saturday evening.

Amanda Langell

The pressure is on Xabi Alonso (left) to get Real Madrid past Villarreal.
The pressure is on Xabi Alonso (left) to get Real Madrid past Villarreal. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images, Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

After three consecutive matches away from home, Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu to take on Villarreal.

Xabi Alonso’s men will hope to carry the momentum from their dominant Champions League victory over Karait back to the Spanish capital. Kylian Mbappé bagged a hat trick, Thibaut Courtois kept a clean sheet and Eduardo Camavinga found the back of the net for the first time since April.

Three more points, this time against Villarreal, would send Real Madrid into the October international break with just one Atlético Madrid-sized stain on their otherwise perfect record this season. The Yellow Submarine, though, are more than capable of handing Los Blancos third second consecutive defeat in La Liga.

Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Villarreal on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
  • Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV and Live Stream

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid have redemption on the mind. / Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Fans in the U.S. can catch Real Madrid’s clash with Villarreal on ESPN+. Subscribers get access to the entire La Liga match calendar for the 2025–26 season, as well as every Copa del Rey fixture.

The clash is also being streamed on FuboTV, which is only accessible to paid subscribers as well. ESPN Deportes is a free option for viewers who want Spanish coverage of the match.

Those in the U.K. can tune in on Disney+, which, too, requires an active subscription. Fans in Mexico can find the La Liga bout on Sky+ and Sky Sports.

TSN+ and Prime Video are the homes of Real Madrid vs. Villarreal in Canada.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV

United Kingdom

Disney+

Canada

TSN+, Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid
The October international break is swiftly approaching. / Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Once the final whistle sounds against Villarreal, Real Madrid will not play another game until Saturday, Oct. 19. For the next two weeks, most of Los Blancos’ top players will turn their focus to international duty.

After the conclusion of the October international break, Alonso’s men are headed to the Coliseum to take on Getafe. Then, they are set to host Juventus for their third Champions League match of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Published
