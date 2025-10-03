Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: Mbappe Eyes Continuation of Ballon d’Or Form
Real Madrid are looking to extend their four-game unbeaten streak against Villarreal when the two clubs collide on Saturday evening.
Despite their mid-week 5–0 victory over Kairat, Real Madrid will still be thinking about their embarassing performance in the first Madrid derby of the season. Bouncing back in La Liga requires defeating Villarreal, something only Atlético Madrid have managed so far in 2025–26.
Los Blancos got past the Yellow Submarine twice in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge, but Villarreal are a much larger threat this season, sitting third in La Liga and trailing second-place Real Madrid by just two points.
The good news for Xabi Alonso is that Éder Militão is back available after missing out on the trip to Asia in the Champions League. The Brazil international avoided a major injury, unlike Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy, who all remain in the infirmary.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Villarreal.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-1-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The goalkeeper has been let down by his defense at times this season, but he is still eyeing his fifth clean sheet in 10 matches.
RB: Raúl Asencio—As long as Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal remain sidelined, Asencio will be Alonso’s go-to starter on the right flank.
CB: Éder Militão—The Brazil international had an injury scare against Atlético Madrid, but he is back in the squad and seemingly ready to once again lead Los Blancos’ defense.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The summer signing is expected to make his ninth consecutive start this season. The only time Huijsen did not make Alonso’s XI came when he was forced to serve a one-game suspension.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras was an unused substitute against Kairat following his struggles in the Madrid derby, but he gets a chance at redemption on Saturday evening.
CM: Federico Valverde—The pressure will be on Valverde to bounce back from a string of poor performances, especially after delivering a strong response to his critics on social media.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni has been a solid, consistent force in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old is playing his best football under Alonso.
CM: Jude Bellingham—The England international is in line to return to the XI after only playing 10 minutes on Tuesday. Alonso could deploy him in a deeper role as he tries to find the best formation with both Bellingham and Güler on the pitch.
AM: Arda Güler—Even with Bellingham available, it’s nearly impossible to displace Güler as Real Madrid’s No. 10. The 20-year-old’s link up play with Mbappé has been the driving force of the team’s attack under Alonso.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Fresh off scoring his first hat trick of the season, Mbappé will look to keep his sensational scoring streak alive. The Frenchman has found the back of the net 15 times for both club and country in 2025–26.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—The forward has seemingly won the battle with Rodrygo to retain his place in Alonso’s XI. Vinícius Júnior comes in to the fixture with seven goal contributions to his name this season.