How to Watch Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona are back on the road after two consecutive home matches, visiting Real Oviedo at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere.
Hansi Flick’s side are looking to string together their fourth consecutive win since the September international break. Barcelona are in hot pursuit of leaders Real Madrid and, given how things have transpired in the opening stages of the season, any dropped points could prove crucial in the title race.
Even after subpar performances to begin the term, the Catalans remain undefeated in La Liga. Still, they’re nursing a number of crucial injuries ahead of their trip to Oviedo, none more significant than Lamine Yamal’s who’ll miss his fourth-straight game for the club.
The newly promoted Real Oviedo have four defeats and one win to start the term. Veljko Paunović’s squad managed to produce just one goal so far, but will be looking to bounce back by upsetting the reigning holders.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona’s first clash against Real Oviedo since 2001 on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Oviedo, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Carlos Tartiere
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 25
- Kick-off Time: 20:30 BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
- Referee: Miguel Ortiz
How to Watch Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
Viewers in the United States will be able to tune in to Barcelona’s midweek match on ESPN Select and fuboTV. The game will also be available on streaming through the ESPN App. Barcelona fans stateside also have to option of tuning into the Spanish speaking broadcast on ESPN Deportes.
In Canada, the match will be broadcast on TV through TSN3 and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and TSN+. La Liga’s broadcasting rights in Mexico belong exclusively to Sky Sports. Fans can also tune in online on Sky+.
Premier Sports 1 has been the home to all of Barcelona’s La Liga matches this season in the United Kingdom; however, an active subscription is needed to unlock this TV channel. The game will also be available on streaming via Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video, TSN3
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona?
Following the clash against Real Oviedo, Barcelona will play three more games before the October international break.
The Catalans will host Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Sunday. A week later, Flick’s side will travel south to the always tricky Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla.
Those two La Liga games are sandwiched by the highly-anticipated Champions League clash against reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalans will host former manager Luis Enrique and PSG on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in a match that could see four of the top five from the 2025 Ballon d’Or shortlist in action.