How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid: Copa del Rey Semifinals
Real Madrid's last obstacle on the road to the Copa del Rey final in Sevilla comes against Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid are only one of three Spanish teams still competing in three competitions during the 2024–25 season. Although La Liga and the Champions League are Los Blancos' top priorities, they still have their sights set on securing the first ever treble in club history. To keep those dreams alive, they must get past Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to put in a more convincing performance after barely making it out of the quarterfinals against Leganes; they needed a stoppage time winner from Real Madrid Castilla's Gonzalo García. Now, they face a tougher challenge in Real Sociedad, who comfortably defeated Osasuna 2–0 in the competition's previous round.
Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappé, Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois for the semifinal clash, leaving the door open for perhaps a much closer match than some were expecting. Fans will not want to miss the all-important game kicking off at Reale Arena.
What Time Does Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid Kick-off?
- Location: San Sebastián, Spain
- Stadium: Reale Arena
- Date: Wednesday, Feb.26
- Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/20:30 GMT
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Sociedad: 1 win
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Real Sociedad 0–2 Real Madrid (Sept. 14, 2024) – La Liga
Fans in the United States can watch Real Sociedad take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on ESPN+. Those in the U.K. can catch the match on Premier Sports 2.
The second leg of the tie will unfold on ESPN+ as well. The streaming platform includes every Copa del Rey and La Liga match of the 2024–25 season.