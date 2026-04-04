The conclusion of the international break means we’re officially in the ’run-in’, folks, and Arsenal’s quest to secure three pieces of silverware is set to be an unrelenting slog.

Their lofty goal of an unprecedented quadruple was compromised by a familiar foe at Wembley, as Manchester City made Mikel Arteta pay for picking Kepa Arrizabalaga over perennial Golden Glove winner David Raya in goal.

The nature of Arsenal’s defeat was bitterly disappointing, even if the break at least didn’t allow for that blip to immediately develop into a crisis. They’ve had time to steady themselves, but the Gunners are entering Saturday’s tricky FA Cup quarterfinal with a potential injury crisis.

It’s a situation the high-flying Southampton are capable of exploiting, with Tonda Eckert’s side 14 games unbeaten in all competitions and impressively dispatching Fulham in the previous round. Victory for the hosts will only further ignite fears that Arsenal are destined to collapse.

What Time Does Southampton vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Southampton, England

: Southampton, England Stadium : St. Mary’s Stadium

: St. Mary’s Stadium Date : Saturday, April 4

: Saturday, April 4 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Southampton vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Those watching in the United Kingdom can tune in via free-to-air television on Saturday night. BBC One is broadcasting the FA Cup tie, with the fixture also available on BBC iPlayer. TNT Sports is also an option if you want to make the most of your subscription.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 5, as well as HBO Max.

The options are slightly more limited in the United States, with ESPN Select and fuboTV the choices available

Various Sportsnet channels, including World, Plus and 360, are the destinations in Canada, while FOX One is the sole broadcaster in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, TNT Sports 1, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 5, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus, Sportsnet 360 Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Arsenal, Southampton?

It’s not only Arsenal who have a busy upcoming period because the conclusion of the Championship season isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Southampton have seven league outings to squeeze in over the next month, and a crucial encounter with significant playoff ramifications against Wrexham is coming up on Tuesday night.

Before the Gunners are back in Premier League action next Saturday, they travel to Lisbon on Tuesday and face Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

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