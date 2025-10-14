How to Watch Spain vs. Bulgaria on TV, Live Stream
Spain have sparkled throughout their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign so far, although injuries limited them to a more measured and controlled triumph last time out.
The European champions didn’t have to exit first gear to defeat Georgia 2–0 at the weekend, with their 6–0 rout of second-place Türkiye ensuring they’ve got a tight grip on Group E.
Bulgaria are FIFA’s 86th-ranked nation and nothing short of a mess. They’ve recently changed coaches, but their issues lie deeper than the figure on the touchline. A generation bereft of talent is struggling to compete, and they were thrashed 6–1 on home soil by Türkiye last time out.
Spain, who won the reverse fixture 3–0, may fancy a big night in front of goal in Valladolid.
Here’s how to watch the match on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Spain vs. Bulgaria Kick Off?
- Location: Valladolid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)
- VAR: Pascal Müller (GER)
How to Watch Spain vs. Bulgaria on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video will be streaming Spain’s upcoming qualifier in the United Kingdom, but those with an Amazon account (you don’t need a Prime subscription) will have to pay a £2.49 fee to watch the game.
Prime Video is also a streaming provider in the United States and Canada.
Spanish speakers can enjoy a Spanish broadcast via ViX in the U.S., with Fox Sports and fuboTV the primary broadcasters of Tuesday’s game.
DAZN is the alternative for those tuning in from Canada.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
What‘s Next for Spain and Bulgaria?
Spain are on the brink of securing their place at next summer’s World Cup, and they could be confirmed as group winners before they take on Türkiye on the final matchday. La Roja visit Georgia in their next outing on November 15.
Bulgaria are also visiting Türkiye next month off the back of their humiliating defeat to kick-off the October break. Their sorry qualifying camapign ends at home to Georgia.