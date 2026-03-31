Sweden takes on Poland in Solna, Sweden on Tuesday night with a spot in the 2026 World Cup at stake.

Graham Potter’s side were woeful in qualifying, although Potter’s predecessor, Jon Dahl Tomasson, was responsible for much of the mess. Potter—a former Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and West Ham United manager—was in charge of just his third game on Thursday night, as Sweden produced its most coherent display in years.

A hat-trick from the "incredible" Viktor Gyökeres saw the Swedes get past Ukraine in their Pathway B semifinal, and hosting Tuesday’s final should boost their chances of qualifying for their first World Cup since 2018.

Poland have a wretched record in Sweden, particularly Solna, but Jan Urban’s side is a dynamic and well-drilled unit that’s aiming to enjoy one last dance with Robert Lewandowski leading the line.

The Barcelona striker was among the scorers as Poland beat Albania 2–1 on Thursday night.

What Time Does Sweden vs. Poland Kick Off?

Location : Solna, Sweden

: Solna, Sweden Stadium : Strawberry Arena

: Strawberry Arena Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

: Slavko Vinčić (SVN) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Sweden vs. Poland on TV, Live Stream

Those interested in watching from the United Kingdom can pay £2.49 ($3.30) for a stream provided by Amazon Prime Video. Amazon is covering all four playoff finals on Tuesday.

ViX and fuboTV share rights for those keen to enjoy the drama from the Strawberry Arena in the United States. The latter is also broadcasting the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi will provide coverage of the all-important match in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?

We’re closing in on the start of the tournament, which is a little more than 70 days away now. Co-hosts Mexico get things underway against South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener on June 11.

The winner of Sweden vs. Poland will be placed into Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. Their World Cup gets underway against the North Africans in Guadalupe on June 14.

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