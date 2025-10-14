How to Watch USMNT vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
A sense of growth is finally beginning to emerge within Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team and they’ll want to conclude a promising period with a victory over an in-form Australia.
Year 1 of Pochettino was pretty underwhelming, but the USMNT head into Tuesday’s game in Colorado off the back of their best two performances under the Argentine coach. After beating Japan 2–0 last month, the U.S. were deserving of more than a 1–1 draw against Ecuador on Friday night.
However, failing to build on that promise on Tuesday will feel like a considerable blow, even if the Socceroos have enjoyed one of their most productive years in a very long time. They’re 11 games unbeaten under Tony Popović, and arrive in the Mountain state having beaten Canada 1–0 in Montreal.
Here’s how you can watch the USMNT’s upcoming clash with Australia on TV and live stream.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Australia Kick Off?
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-Off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Australia on TV and Live Stream
There are various streaming options available for those tuning into the USMNT’s upcoming friendly from the United States. English broadcasts will be supplied by fuboTV, Peacock, TNT, truTV and Amazon Prime Video.
For these, though, an active subscription will be required to watch the match.
Universo and Telemundo are providing Spanish-speaking broadcasts.
If watching isn't an option, fans can also opt to listen to the match in the U.S. on Westwood One Sports in English and fútbol de Primera in Spanish.
Australians can access the friendly via Paramount+ and Prime Video.
Country
TV/Streaming
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, Amazon Prime Video, MaxTNT USA, truTV USA, UNIVERSO
Australia
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
Puerto Rico
TNT USA, NAICOM, UNIVERSO
What’s Next for the USMNT?
Pochettino’s side, with a home World Cup on the horizon, have two more friendlies to close out 2025.
The USMNT have matches against Paraguay and Uruguay scheduled for Nov. 15 and 18, respectively. Once again, they’re testing themselves against nations competing at next summer’s tournament.
There is one more slot for matches in March 2026 before the start of the World Cup in June.