How Wrexham Can Get Promoted to EFL Championship This Weekend
Wrexham are just two results away from securing direct promotion to the EFL Championship this weekend.
Just three years ago, the oldest club in Wales was stuck in the National League and could only dream of climbing up the English football pyramid. Then, Wrexham put together a storybook season in 2023 that ended with the Red Dragons topping the National League and winning promotion to EFL League Two.
It only took Wrexham one season in League Two to secure promotion to EFL League One. Phil Parkinson's men then came into the 2024–25 season with their sights set on earning their third promotion in as many years. After a back-and-forth battle with Wycombe Wanderers for second place, the Red Dragons now have the Championship within reach.
In fact, Wycombe's recent 4–0 defeat to Charlton on Monday, Apr. 21, left the door open for Wrexham to clinch promotion this weekend.
Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 44 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
99
42
2
Wrexham
86
44
3
Wycombe Wanderers
84
44
4
Charlton
82
44
5
Stockport County
81
44
6
Leyton Orient
72
44
How Wrexham Can Get Promoted to EFL Championship This Weekend
Wrexham can secure direct promotion to the EFL Championship on Saturday, Apr. 26. The Red Dragons need to defeat Charlton and for Wycombe to drop points against Leyton Orient to offically earn their third consecutive promotion.
If Parkinson's men collect three points against Charlton, then they will have 89 points with just one match to play in the 2024–25 League One season. If Wycombe only manage a draw or suffer a defeat against Leyton Orient, then they will end the weekend with a maximum of 85 points.
Even if Wycombe win their final match against Stockport County and Wrexham lose their final match against Lincoln City, the Red Dragons will still have more points than the Chairboys and therefore, they will be the second League One side to punch their tickets to the Championship.
By the time Wrexham kick off against Charlton, they will already know if clinching second place on Saturday is still an option. Check out the schedule for Matchweek 45:
- Leyton Orient vs. Wycombe: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
- Wrexham vs. Charlton: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Wycombe's match against Leyton Orient will finish before Wrexham clash with Charlton. If the Chairboys walk away with a victory, then Parkinson's men will know beforehand that they must wait until the final day of the season to potentially secure their spot in the Championship.
Still, regardless of Wycombe's result, it will be imperative for Wrexham to collect three points against Charlton to remain in second place and stay in control of the race for direct promotion.