How Wrexham’s Upcoming Fixtures Compare to Playoff Rivals

Just three years ago, Wrexham were plying their trade in the National League—English football’s fifth tier.

Fast forward to today and the Hollywood-backed club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have not only secured back-to-back-to-back promotions to reach the Championship, but now find themselves chasing the unthinkable: A fourth consecutive promotion that would take them into the Premier League.

With roughly three-quarters of the 2025–26 season gone, Phil Parkinson’s side are firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot—an outcome that would have seemed fanciful at the start of the campaign, especially after a sluggish opening that saw them win just two of their first 10 matches.

The run-in is still some way off, but the Championship is entering a decisive phase where every point—and every goal—matters. Here’s how Wrexham’s next five fixtures stack up against those of their closest playoff rivals.

Wrexham’s Next Five Championship Fixtures

Ryan Reynolds (above) and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham in 2020. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham (6th, 47 Points) Preston (7th, 47 Points) Bristol City (8th, 46 Points) Derby County (9th, 45 Points) Birmingham (10th, 45 Points) Bristol City vs. Wrexham (Feb. 17) Preston vs. Watford (Feb. 14) Bristol City vs. Wrexham (Feb. 17) Derby County vs. Swansea (Feb. 14) Birmingham vs. West Brom (Feb. 10) Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town (Feb. 21) Blackburn Rovers vs. Preston (Feb. 20) Swansea vs. Bristol City (Feb. 21) Watford vs. Derby County (Feb. 21) Norwich City vs. Birmingham (Feb. 21) Wrexham vs. Portsmouth (Feb. 24) Swansea vs. Preston (Feb. 24) Blackburn Rovers vs. Bristol City (Feb. 24) Hull City vs. Derby County (Feb. 24) Milwall vs. Birmingham (Feb. 25) Charlton vs. Wrexham (Feb. 28) Preston vs. Milwall (Feb, 28) Bristol City vs. Watford (Feb. 27) Derby County vs. Blackburn Rovers (Feb. 28) Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough (Mar. 2) Watford vs. Wrexham (Mar. 7) Preston vs. Oxford United (Mar. 6) Bristol City vs. Coventry (Mar. 7) Derby County vs. Sheffield Wednesday (Mar. 7) Charlton vs. Birmingham (Mar. 7)

At the time of writing, Wrexham’s most realistic route into the playoffs is by finishing sixth. Millwall, Hull City and Ipswich Town currently hold a more comfortable cushion above them, making a late surge into the top five unlikely.

That leaves Preston North End, Bristol City, Derby County and Birmingham City as Wrexham’s closest rivals in the race for the final playoff spot.

Looking at the next five fixtures, the standout match for both Wrexham and Bristol City is their head-to-head meeting on Feb. 17. Bristol City will have home advantage at Ashton Gate, but the Robins are enduring a sticky patch of form, having won just two of their last six games.

Elsewhere, Wrexham face a difficult test against Ipswich Town—who they also meet in the FA Cup fourth round a week earlier—in what could prove a pivotal period for Phil Parkinson’s side. Bristol City, meanwhile, face a daunting fixture against league leaders Coventry City in early March.

Preston North End appear to have the most forgiving schedule. Their toughest assignment comes against Millwall on Feb. 28, but the remaining four of their next five matches are against teams currently below them in the table, including struggling Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United.

Derby County’s run is also relatively kind, with their only standout challenge coming away to Hull City on Feb. 24. Birmingham City, by contrast, face a far tougher stretch, with in-form Millwall and Middlesbrough both on the horizon, as well as a local derby against West Bromwich Albion—never an easy occasion despite their relegations struggles.

The Championship is notoriously unforgiving. A strong run of results or a brief slump can dramatically reshape the table in a matter of weeks. For Wrexham, the hope will be to stay firmly in contention for what would be a historic promotion—though there is still plenty of football left to be played.

