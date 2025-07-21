Hugo Ekitike: Potential First Liverpool Appearance After ‘Agreement’ Confirmed
Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed the finer details of Hugo Ekitiké's proposed move to Anfield, clearing the Frenchman to undergo a medical.
Having been rebuffed by Newcastle United with an approach for Alexander Isak, Liverpool quickly pivoted to Ekitiké, a Magpies transfer target, and struck a deal in principle with the German side over the weekend.
The two clubs have been negotiating the final terms of the proposed transfer, and The Athletic report that both parties have now settled on a final fee for the 23-year-old.
Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, have agreed to pay an initial £69 million (€79.6 million, $92.6 million), plus a further £10 million (€11.5 million, $13.4 million). The deal falls marginally short of Frankfurt’s longstanding price tag.
Ekitiké will now undergo a medical with Liverpool and, should all go to plan, will then join up with Arne Slot’s squad on their pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Japan, where he would likely make his first unofficial appearance for the club.
The Reds face AC Milan on July 26, which could come too soon for Ekitiké. Yokohama F. Marinos are on the agenda four days later, before the striker could make his first Anfield appearance in one of two friendlies against Athletic Club on August 4.
Liverpool's summer spending so far
Player
Fee
Jeremie Frimpong
£29.5 million ($39.6 million)
Milos Kerkez
£40 million ($53.7 million)
Giorgi Mamardashvili
£29 million ($38.9 million)
Florian Wirtz
£116.5 million ($156.3 million)
Freddie Woodman
Free transfer
Ármin Pécsi
£1.5 million ($2 million)
The French forward is set to become the seventh arrival at Anfield this summer, following on from Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman, Ármin Pécsi and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has finally arrived on Merseyside after his move from Valencia was announced in August 2024.
Ekitiké’s arrival will take Liverpool’s spending this summer to just below the £300 million (€346.1 million, $402.5 million) mark.
Unsurprisingly, the focus will now turn to securing more sales. Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the summer and goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher now turns out for Brentford, but there is still time for plenty of significant outgoings.
Luis Díaz is the subject of significant speculation, while Darwin Núñez, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas are all facing uncertain futures.