‘I’m Here to Win’—Hugo Ekitike Reacts to Anfield Debut, Liverpool Expectations
Hugo Ekitiké made his Anfield debut as a Liverpool player on Monday starting against Athletic Club in a 3–2 victory. After the game, the player spoke about the moment and what he expects from the side and himself as Liverpool prepare to defend their Premier League title.
“I enjoyed it a lot, it was such a good atmosphere for a first game for me. I feel proud and I just wish I will play so many games in this stadium because it is amazing. We have some little things to fix to get better. Even me with the ball, I knew I could do better today. But I really enjoy playing with them and I’m sure we’re going to make really good things this season,” the Frenchman said of his debut.
Ekitiké assisted the opening goal of the second game of a friendly doubleheader against Athletic Club. The French striker picked out Mohamed Salah and the Egyptian made no mistake to find the back of the net. Liverpool went on to win both games scoring seven total goals.
“We have a group of competitors, we want to win everything. We’re going to give 100 per cent I’m sure. I’m sure about this. And me also, I’m going to give 100 per cent to win because I’m here to win.”
Ekitiké joined the likes of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez making a permanent move to Liverpool this summer. Arne Slot received notable transfer investment in multiple positions after delivering a league title in his first season.
The Reds continue to hold interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. If a move is completed, a summer already considered unprecedented given the club’s transfer strategy over the years under Jürgen Klopp could rise to another level.
Liverpool already made an opening formal bid to Newcastle around £120 million ($158.6 million) that the Mapgies swiftly rejected. Ekitiké, 23-years-old, could see his minutes affected if a move for Isak comes to fruition.
Ekitiké could make his next start in the season curtain raiser when Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, Aug. 10.