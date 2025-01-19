Inter Miami 2-2 Club America: Player Ratings From First Preseason Game of 2025
Inter Miami played Club America in their first preseason game of 2025 as fans descended on Allegiant Stadium to see Javier Mascherano take the touchline for the first time as Herons boss.
Club America opened the scoring in the 31st minute through Henry Martin, but Lionel Messi equalized just three minutes later signifying the first Herons goal of Mascherano's tenure. The goal marked 21 consecutive years of scoring for the legend. All four ex-Barcelona stars started the game plus Fafa Picault made his Miami debut.
Israel Reyes took the lead back for the Liga MX side in the 53rd minute. The Herons had opportunities to get back level, but the Apertura 2024 champions kept them at bay until the final seconds of stoppage time. Tomas Aviles scored in the 92nd minute as the game ended in a draw. The two sides completed a penalty shootout after the game as such has become the norm in preseason friendlies.
Player ratings from Inter Miami's first preseason game below and the result of the penalty shootout.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Club America (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Rocco Rios Novo
4.6/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.0/10
CB: Tomas Aviles
7.7/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.5/10
LB: Jordi Alba
6.6/10
CM: Federico Redondo
7.4/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.3/10
LW: Robert Taylor
6.5/10
CAM: Lionel Messi
7.1/10
ST: Luis Suarez
7.1/10
RW: Fafa Picault
6.4/10
SUB: Yannick Bright (66' for Messi)
6.4/10
SUB: David Martinez (66' for Suarez)
6.0/10
SUB: Julian Gressel (66' for Taylor)
6.9/10
SUB: David Ruiz (72' for Busquets)
N/A
SUB: Leo Afonso (72' for Alba)
5.9
SUB: Santiago Morales (88' for Picault)
N/A
Club America Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Luis Malagon
5.8/10
RB: Kevin Alvarez
6.1/10
CB: Israel Reyes
7.9/10
CB: Sebastian Caceres
6.3/10
LB: Cristian Borja
5.9/10
CM: Jonathan dos Santos
7.1/10
CM: Alvaro Fidalgo
7.1/10
CM: Erick Sanchez
7.0/10
LW: Brian Rodriguez
7.6/10
ST: Henry Martin
7.2/10
RW: Alex Zendejas
6.2/10
SUB: Cristian Calderon (46' for Caceres)
6.4/10
SUB: Alan Cervantes (46' for Borja)
6.2/10
SUB: Victor Davila (46' for Henry Martin)
6.4/10
SUB: Richard Sanchez (46' for E. Sanchez)
6.9/10
SUB: Ramon Juarez Del Castillo (46' for Dos Santos)
N/A
SUB: Nestor Araujo (46' for Zendejas)
6.6/10
SUB: Javairo Dilrosun (46' for Fidalgo)
6.2/10
SUB: Miguel Vazquez (62' for Alvarez)
6.4/10
SUB: Miguel Ramirez Perez (62' for Rodriguez)
5,7/10
SUB: Dagoberto Espinoza Acosta (62' for Reyes)
6.2/10
SUB: Rodolfo Cota (62' for Malagon)
6.1/10
Player of the Match: Israel Reyes (Club America)
Inter Miami vs. Club America: Penalty Shootout Result
- Inter Miami defeated Club America 3-2 in the shootout