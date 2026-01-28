Inter Miami Given Boost to Copa Libertadores Dream

CONMEBOL’s president, Alejandro Dominguez, has talked up the possibility of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX teams soon competing in the esteemed Copa Libertadores.

The Copa Libertadores is, essentially, South America’s answer to the UEFA Champions League, and is regarded as the second biggest intracontinental club tournament in world soccer. Miami’s managing owner, Jorge Mas, has admitted he “dreams” of seeing his side compete in the tournament.

“The door is open to them,” Dominguez told Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte. However, Dominguez also said that an agreement must be reached with CONCACAF first. Lionel Messi’s continued presence in North America may be decisive, too, even if there are no plans to incorporate Miami into the 2026 Libertadores.

"It has been done in the past, but we are very respectful of the other confederations. But yes, it is an honor that teams from other confederations have the Libertadores as a reference for international and world competition," he added.

Have North American Teams Played In The Copa Libertadores Before?

Tigres are one of three Mexican teams to play in the Copa Libertadores final. | Mario Ocampo/LatinContent/Getty Images

Mas’s dream may become a reality because there is already a precedent. While no MLS team has ever featured in the Libertadores, two Liga MX teams participated each year between 1998 and 2016.

Cruz Azul (2001), Guadalajara (2010) and Tigres UNAL (2015) were all finalists during this period, but no Mexican team ever triumphed. Still, they have produced more Libertadores finalists than Peru, Bolivia and Venezuela.

Due to the time-consuming nature of qualifying and clashes with Liga MX back home, the agreement was brought to an end after 18 years.

In 2023, there was another plea from Mexico for North American teams to be included in the competition, but this proposal was rejected by FIFA and CONCACAF. The sway of Messi and Miami may prove too strong this time around.

The Copa Libertadores has evolved drastically from the very first iteration of the South American Championship of Champions in 1948, with the tournament renamed to what it’s known today in 1965. Last season, 47 South American teams participated from 10 different countries. An all-Brazilian final saw Flamengo prevail for a fourth time.

