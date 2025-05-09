Inter Miami CF vs. Minnesota United: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
For the first time in three weeks, Inter Miami CF will enter an MLS matchday after a full week of recovery, as they visit the Western Conference’s Minnesota United on Saturday afternoon.
After a slight dip in form, Inter Miami emphatically returned to winning ways on Matchday 11. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the club to a 4–1 win over the New York Red Bulls, snapping a three-match losing streak in all competitions.
This weekend, head coach Javier Mascherano’s side returns to the pitch, taking on a defensively strong team in Minnesota.
The Loons enter the game looking to shut down Miami’s potent attack with a defense that has surrendered just 10 goals in 11 games, ranked second among all 30 teams in MLS.
Additionally, it will be the first time Miami takes on one of their recently-traded players, with former key midfielder Julian Gressel having joined Minnesota in April, after falling out of favor with Mascherano’s staff.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash with Minnesota United
What time does Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Kick-Off?
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Kick-off Time: 16:30 ET / 13:30 ET / 21:30 GMT
Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head Record
Inter Miami and Minnesota United have only met once previously, with Miami picking up a 2–1 win in 2022 with a brace from current Philadelphia Union midfielder, Indiana Vassilev. Drake Callender and Ryan Sailor are the lone two remaining Herons from that team.
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Minnesota United
Inter Miami 4–1 New York Red Bulls - 5/3/2025
Louisville City FC 0–3 Minnesota United - 5/7/2025
Inter Miami 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/30/2025
Austin FC 0–3 Minnesota United - 4/3/2025
Inter Miami 3-4 FC Dallas - 4/27/2025
Minnesota United 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 4/26/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Inter Miami - 4/24/2025
Minnesota United 0–0 FC Dallas - 4/19/2025
Columbus Crew SC 0–1 Inter Miami - 4/19/2025
Toronto FC 0–0 Minnesota United - 4/12/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami CF Team News
Inter Miami CF may not have all the key pieces for their trip to Allianz Field, but they can be confident with the group they are travelling with, given the recent rise of several depth players.
Mascherano told reporters on Friday that primary striker Luis Suárez may not be available for selection on Saturday. According to his head coach, the Uruguayan veteran had to travel for personal reasons, and his status for the match will be decided closer to kickoff.
Yet, even without Suárez, Miami are a formidable opponent to any team in MLS. With a full week off and given Minnesota’s grass pitch, expect Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to play significant minutes.
At the same time, Suárez’s replacement up top would likely be 18-year-old Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando, who has shown well in his brief appearances since joining the squad. Veteran winger Fafa Picault and midfielder Yannick Bright also could be back in the lineup after standout performances against the Red Bulls.
It will also be a defensively testing match for Miami. While they will likely hold onto a large share of possession, the center backs, presumably Maxi Falcon and Noah Allen, will have to hold back to stop Minnesota’s fast counterattack, led by Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi.
With a win, combined with other results, Miami could move into second place in the Eastern Conference. Currently, they only trail Columbus Crew SC, FC Cincinnati, and the Philadelphia Union by one or two points.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Minnesota United
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. Minnesota United (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Allen, Falcon, Alba; Allende, Busquets, Bright, Picault; Obando, Messi
Minnesota United Team News
Led by 33-year-old manager Eric Ramsay, Minnesota United have a unique recipe for success, often allowing their opponents to control much of the possession, and focusing on quick breaks to catch opponents off guard.
The attacking duo of Yeboah and Oluwaseyi ranks among the best in MLS. They have combined for nine of Minnesota’s 15 goals this season, often starting as counterattacks and ending with clinical finishing.
Although Yeboah has missed Minnesota's last two matches, he is expected to play against Miami.
In midfield, the Loons have also started to see the best from their Designated Player, Joaquín Pereyra. Their Argentine playmaker has adjusted slowly to the rigors of MLS but recently scored his first MLS goal.
The entire outfield play and counterattacking style fit Minnesota, in part due to their standout Canadian international goalkeeper, Dayne St. Clair, who leads MLS with six clean sheets this season.
The Loons will also hope that former Heron, Gressel, can put in a big performance against his ex-teammates, as they look for a result against a rare and unknown opponent in Miami.
Minnesota United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Minnesota United predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-5-2): St Clair; Boxall, Romero, Diaz; Hlongwane, Harvey, Trapp, Markanich; Pereyra, Oluwaseyi, Yeboah
Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United Score Prediction
Even with home advantage in this match, it will be a challenge for Minnesota United to assert their counter-attacking style against Inter Miami CF, who seldom give up the ball unless facing a tenacious high press.
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 3–1 Minnesota United