Inter Miami Nearing Deal to Sign Huge Free Agent—Report
Inter Miami are finalizing a deal to sign free agent goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, a report has revealed.
After beating Vancouver Whitecaps and lifting their first MLS Cup, the Herons have switched their attention to their bid to retain their crown next season.
Former Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United left back Sergio Reguilón has already signed on to replace the retiring Jordi Alba, before striker Luis Suárez opted against entering free agency by inking a new contract.
Next up for Miami, according to The Athletic, is a move for reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year St. Clair.
St. Clair, perhaps the top player in this year’s free agency pool, turned down a $1 million annual salary to extend with Minnesota United, the Pioneer Press revealed, and is now due to become the latest big name to take their talents to Miami.
Vacant Designated Player Spot Gives Miami Options
As of yet, there is no mention of the salary St. Clair is expected to be handed once his move to Miami is formalized.
The Herons do have one final Designated Player spot left over following the retirements of Alba and Sergio Busquets, with Rodrigo De Paul taking one spot alongside Lionel Messi after his loan from Atlético Madrid was made permanent.
Following links to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the aftermath of his explosive interview, Miami distanced themselves from the Egyptian and reports revealed they had alternative plans for their final DP spot.
The expectation is that Miami will try and use that spot to try and land another global superstar as they seek to not only retain their domestic prize, but also seal 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup glory.
Meanwhile, reports have named Racing Club right back Facundo Mura as another player heading to Miami upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the month.