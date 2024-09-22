Inter Miami Player Ratings – Herons Concede Late Again, Squander Lead
Inter Miami conceded another late goal on the road to settle for a 1–1 draw vs. NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.
Neither team were able to generate any clear-cut chances through the opening 20 minutes. Miami's Robert Taylor saw his shot blocked from long range that looked on target while Lionel Messi attempted an Olimpico but was unsuccessful.
The hosts were on the front foot to start the second half. Keaton Parks managed to bypass the Miami defense and found himself all alone when Hannes Wolf played him through on goal, but his shot was went wide. Wolf himself had a few looks at goal but couldn't find the finishing touch needed to get past Drake Callender.
Miami broke the deadlock with roughly 15 minutes remaining in regulation with a super-sub act from Leo Campana. Messi played Jordi Alba through down the left-hand side and the full-back squared a pass across the face of goal to Campana, who finished with a simple tap-in. It was Campana's seventh goal of the 2024 season and 31st overall for Miami as he sits atop the team's all-time scoring chart.
Just as Miami was about to escape Yankee Stadium with all three points in the bag, the hosts managed to secure a last-minute corner kick. James Sands rose highest over Miami's Tomás Avilés to head home the equalizing goal and spoil the party for the Herons.
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team remains in first place in the Supporters' Shield with 64 points despite the disappointing draw. On the other hand, NYCFC held on to sixth place position in the Eastern Conference with 41 points.
Inter Miami Player Ratings (3–4–3)
Starters
GK: Drake Callender – 6/10 – Callender didn't have much to do on the day thanks to his backline.
CB: Ian Fray – 7/10 – Arguably Miami's best player in the first 45. Went on a few impressive runs down the right-hand side and didn't leave too much space behind him.
CB: Tomás Avilés – 6/10 – Put in a shift up until the final minute of the game when he couldn't keep Sands from heading home the equalizing goal.
CB: Noah Allen – 7/10 – Martino opted to bring Allen into the backline after Serhiy Kryvtsov played 80 minutes on Wednesday. Allen was solid in the first half and made a few key aerial clearances but it was clear to see that Miami needed a taller player at the other center-back position.
RWB: Julian Gressel – 7/10 – Started off strong with good movement and passing down the right-hand side. Faded as the match wore on.
CM: Yannick Bright – 6/10 – Not the most convincing performance from Bright especially after his impressive recent showings in the starting lineup.
CM: Federico Redondo – 6/10 – Unreliable in possession for Miami. Often took a a big touch when it wasn't needed, putting himself and his team under unnecessary pressure in its own half.
LWB: Jordi Alba – 7/10 – Strayed offsides a couple times when Miami broke down the left-hand side. Rebounded later on to grab his 12th MLS assist of the season to set up Campana's goal.
RW: Lionel Messi – 6/10 – The hosts didn't allow him much time on the ball but when he did have moments to shoot, he took too long to get an attempt off. He played a huge part in the goal with the hockey assist to Alba. Overall, it wasn't a sharp showing from the veteran forward.
ST: Luis Suárez – 6/10 – Limited impact up front. His passing and first touch just weren't there.
LW: Robert Taylor – 6/10 – Was presented with a couple of half-chances early on but was nonexistent for most of his time on the pitch.
Substitutes
ST: Leo Campana – 7/10 – Came on and immediately made an impact being at the right place at the right time to put Miami in front.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi – N/A
CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov – N/A
Manager
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino – 6/10 – Even with players like Messi, Suárez and Alba, his team came out flat in the first half and didn't do much to threaten Matt Freese's goal. The team woke up a bit in the second 45 and started to get into a groove which led to Campana's strike. While Miami is certainly still on for the Supporters' Shield, it isn't helping itself by conceding late goals and switching off in back-to-back matches which reflects on the manager.