Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC: Miami Look for the Sweep
Inter Miami will look to make club history and advance past the first round of the playoffs when they take on Nashville SC in game two of their best-of-three series.
The opening game saw Javier Mascherano’s side pick up a 3–1 win over Nashville at home, sparking hope that this season’s MLS Cup playoffs could go exceptionally differently from last year’s crushing first-round loss to Atlanta United.
While Lionel Messi remains the most crucial player on his team’s side, his surrounding cast will likely need to step up should the Herons hope of making a run to MLS Cup on Dec. 6.
First up, though, they’ll need to close out the series against Nashville, and they will hope to complete the sweep on Saturday night.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC - Game 2
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—After taking the starting role from Oscar Ustari, Ríos Novo has been in strong form, stopping a combined six of nine shots in the last two matches against Nashville SC.
RB: Ian Fray—The Jamaican international offers more versatility at the right back position and should get the start.
CB: Maxi Falcón—The de facto defensive leader, Falcón had 11 defensive contributions in game one, while also completing all 45 of his attempted passes.
CB: Noah Allen—Despite his age, Allen has already proven to be a key defender on an MLS Cup-contending side.
LB: Jordi Alba—The tenacious left back is eager to end his career with an MLS Cup.
RM: Rodrigo De Paul—The Argentine international has struggled to be a game-changing presence for Inter Miami, and could shift to the right for game two making way for Yannick Bright in central midfield.
CM: Yannick Bright—Fresh off signing a new contract, Bright could offer more mobility and an attacking presence in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The Spanish legend completed the most passes in game one with 67, while also stepping up with eight defensive contributions.
LM: Tadeo Allende—Allende found the back of the net last time out and has been a consistent contributor for Inter Miami.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi scored twice in game one and continues to be the most important player for the Herons.
ST: Luis Suárez—Despite his goalscoring struggles, Suárez’s impact on games remains vital. He picked up an assist in the first game.