Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Tigres: Messi, De Paul Back for Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
Inter Miami host Tigres in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals looking to move a step closer to re-capturing the trophy they won two years ago.
Miami returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3–1 victory over LA Galaxy last weekend. Perhaps even more significant, was that Lionel Messi returned to action after recovering from injury and was back to his vintage best, scoring and assisting in the win.
After a week and a half stoppage, Miami’s focus returns to the Leagues Cup. The Herons topped the MLS table in the opening phase of the tournament, but Liga MX side Tigres will prove a worthy adversary. Guido Pizarro’s side has quality and depth in every position, so Miami must be at their best to come out on top.
With Rodrigo de Paul and Messi in line to return to the starting lineup and Óscar Ustari poised to make his tournament debut, Javier Mascherano will field his strongest XI possible.
Tigres are unquestionably Miami’s toughest test in the Leagues Cup so far, but playing at home and with their stars leading the way, advancing to the semifinals is the expectation.
Here’s how Inter Miami could lineup vs. Tigres in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Tigres (4-2-3-1)
GK: Óscar Ustari—Ustari has plenty of experience facing Tigres after spending five seasons playing in Liga MX.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The hero of Miami’s opening-game victory in the Leagues Cup will patrol the right flank.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—The former San Lorenzo player remains a solid presence in the heart of Miami’s defense.
CB: Maximiliano Falcon—Miami’s defensive leader will be tasked with containing the in-form Nico Ibáñez.
LB: Jordi Alba—Alba, along with Weigandt, will be the only repeat starters from Miami’s loss to Tigres last year in their only previous matchup.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets’s fitness will be tested against a dynamic and mobile midfield. Yet, the veteran has more than enough quality to still be Miami’s metronome in the middle of the park.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul joined Miami for games like this. He’ll be instrumental for the Herons in possession but he’ll also have to be weary of countryman Ángel Correa.
RW: Tadeo Allende—Allende has been far from his best recently and needs to have a good game.
AM: Lionel Messi—Messi will start for the first time since suffering an injury in the second game of the Leagues Cup. He has seven goal involvements in his last four appearances for the Herons.
LW: Telasco Segovia—Since joining the club to start the year, Segovia has 10 goals in 39 appearances for Miami.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez broke out of a slump in Miami’s most recent Leagues Cup victory vs. Pumas. Now, the veteran striker could be the difference-maker in the quarterfinals.