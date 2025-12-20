Inter Miami List Staggering Prices for Unique Lionel Messi Memorabilia
A pitch graced by Lionel Messi’s record 47th trophy and plenty of MLS records with Inter Miami will end up in homes across the world, as the South Florida club offers fans a chance to purchase some of Chase Stadium’s pitch for jaw-dropping prices.
While the Herons will play one Concacaf Champions Cup match at their original temporary ground in Fort Lauderdale, the club is preparing to leave the venue for their new permanent home, Miami Freedom Park, in Miami proper, in April 2026.
Yet, the club announced its “The O.G.” collection ahead of the holidays, offering fans a chance to purchase sections of the grass, which will be encased in memorabilia such as keychains and acrylic boxes.
Even for a pitch that absorbed the blood, sweat and tears of soccer legends, including Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the prices are shocking.
An acrylic keychain is the cheapest option in the collection, on sale for $50, featuring loose strands of grass secured in an acrylic seal. Meanwhile, the acrylic boxes range from $200–750, depending on size.
Purchasing parts of the stadium before it is retired is not uncommon in North American sports. However, few teams offer the opportunity to secure natural grass.
Most often, teams sell seats from the grounds, or other facets of the building, very rarely the playing surface, whether artificial or natural. Messi’s former club, Barcelona, did offer some grass sales from the old Camp Nou, before its recent reopening and renovations with far lower prices, starting at $60 for small acrylic boxes.
Miami’s Chase Stadium surface is Latitude 36 Bermuda Grass, known for its exceptional cold hardiness, fine texture, and superior traffic tolerance, making it a common use for sports fields in warmer and wetter climates.
The Herons’ final game at Chase Stadium comes as part of a two-legged Concacaf Champions Cup tie against one of Nashville SC or Atlético Ottawa, a subsidiary of Atlético Madrid, on March 18.