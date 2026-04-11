Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Inter Miami opened their brand-new, permanent home with a 2–2 draw last week against Austin FC and are back in front of the home crowd this weekend, seeking a first win on the Nu Stadium pitch as they welcome Red Bull New York to South Florida.

The reigning MLS Cup champions have gotten off to a mixed start to the season, with three wins in their first six MLS matches, while also dealing with a heartbreaking early elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup. Meanwhile, Red Bull are adjusting to the sharp learning curve that can come with relying on young stars.

Currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, Miami are hoping to pick up a win and find some goalscoring momentum outside of Lionel Messi's exploits, while New York sit on 10 points, just one short of Miami and hope to keep the good times rolling after a 4–2 win over FC Cincinnati.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s clash.

Inter Miami vs. Austin FC Score Prediction

Lionel Messi (left), Luis Suárez (right), and Inter Miami first trained at at Nu Stadium last week. | Inter Miami

Inter Miami Seeking Stadium-Opening Victory

Inter Miami had plenty of chances last week to win the game in the late stages against Austin FC, but were simply not clinical under pressure. This week, manager Javier Mascherano’s group will be dialed in on finishing their chances, as they take on Red Bull's inexperienced squad that could be overwhelmed by the stardom Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and others on Inter Miami’s squad.

Nu Stadium Focus: Throughout last week’s opening match, it was evident that Miami’s focus drifted, taking on the occasion rather than the opponent. With a greater focus on the match at hand, there could be a chance to weed out some of the defensive errors.

Throughout last week’s opening match, it was evident that Miami’s focus drifted, taking on the occasion rather than the opponent. With a greater focus on the match at hand, there could be a chance to weed out some of the defensive errors. Holding Midfield : Rodrigo De Paul has had an underwhelming season, and he hasn’t had a partner anywhere near the level of Sergio Busquets. Saturday’s match will test Yannick Bright or David Ayala, but if neither stands out, Miami could be in the market for the role. Casemiro, anyone?

: Rodrigo De Paul has had an underwhelming season, and he hasn’t had a partner anywhere near the level of Sergio Busquets. Saturday’s match will test Yannick Bright or David Ayala, but if neither stands out, Miami could be in the market for the role. Casemiro, anyone? Is Luis Suárez the Key?: Luis Suárez may be nearly 40 years old, but the Uruguay legend is the only Miami striker who has reliably scored this season. Mascherano will decide whether his value is greater off the bench or as a starter.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Red Bull New York

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Red Bull New York

Inter Miami could see some adjustments against Red Bull New York. | FotMob

Still tinkering to find out his best possible lineup, Miami manager Javier Mascherano could switch things up more significantly against Red Bull, headlined by bringing Luis Suárez in at the top of the 4-2-3-1.

Suárez, 39, has a goal in 116 minutes this season, a better conversion rate than Germán Berterame, who has failed to score in nine matches across all competitions, and each of Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti, who have struggled positionally when assigned the striker role.

While Suárez’s mobility is an issue in the twilight of his career, his play has also allowed Lionel Messi to elevate his final product this season, making central attacking midfield a bigger threat for Miami. At the same time, the mix of wingers has been productive—and we’ve gone with Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti for this weekend’s matchup.

In midfield, Yannick Bright comes back into the squad alongside Rodrigo De Paul, while the backline consists of the now consistent foursome of Noah Allen, Micael, Maxi Falcón and Ian Fray, with Canada international goalkeeper, Dayne St. Clair between the sticks.

The adjustments could very well pay off. Yet, if Suárez scores again, questions could arise. Does that mean he becomes reliable enough for the team to move off Berterame, or is there still another option they’d rather explore this summer for up top?

Injuries wise, Sergio Reguilón remains out of the match with a muscle injury in his leg.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. Red Bull New York (4-2-3-1): St. Clair; Fray, Falcón, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Bright; Silvetti, Messi, Segovia; Suárez

Red Bull New York Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

A look at Michael Bradley’s potential Red Bull New York lineup. | FotMob

Led by first-year MLS manager Michael Bradley, Red Bull New York have been one of the most exciting teams across the league to start 2026, featuring top-tier young talents and veteran stars.

The most important piece of the puzzle this season has been 18-year-old center forward Julian Hall, who has five goals in six games, while forming a key chemistry with Adri Mehmeti, another teenager. Expect both to start this weekend, while the veteran presence of Emil Forsberg controls central midfield, while also pushing up into the attack when the team is in possession.

While the young talents allow New York to attack with a level of naivety and fearlessness, the consistency has been the downfall some weeks, with the young stars not knowing the measured approach a full professional season can acquire.

Still, Hall and Mehmeti will be critical to any effort this weekend, while the backline of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Dylan Nealis, Robert Voloder and Matthew Dos Santos continues to work on its chemistry against top teams. Between the sticks, expect former USMNT backstop Ethan Horvath, who continues to adjust to MLS after spending most of his career in Europe.

Red Bull New York predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Horvath; Marshall-Rutty, Nealis, Voloder, Dos Santos; Mehmeti, Forsberg, Donkor; Cowell, Hall, Ruvalcaba

What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York Kick Off?

Location : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Stadium : Nu Stadium

: Nu Stadium Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Kick-off Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States and Worldwide Apple TV

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