Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
It wasn’t long ago that Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders battled for the Leagues Cup title in a feisty affair, but they will meet again on Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale in what is bound to be a must-watch match.
Miami enter the game amid dismal form with just two wins in their last seven matches having lost 3–0 to Charlotte FC on the weekend. Meanwhile, Seattle are still riding high after beating the Herons 3–0 to win Leagues Cup, even after a 2–2 draw with the last-place LA Galaxy on Saturday.
The Sounders can also clinch a playoff spot with a win should Real Salt Lake lose or draw vs. LAFC.
With both sides in the mix of MLS Cup Playoff and positioning races, Tuesday night’s matchup is enticing.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head Record
- Inter Miami: 1 win
- Seattle Sounders: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last matchup: Seattle Sounders 3–0 Inter Miami - Aug. 31, 2025 (Leagues Cup final)
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Seattle Sounders
Charlotte FC 3–0 Inter Miami - 9/13/25
Seattle Sounders 2–2 LA Galaxy - 9/13/25
Seattle Sounders 3–0 Inter Miami - 8/31/25
Seattle Sounders 3–0 Inter Miami - 8/31/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Orlando City - 8/27/25
LA Galaxy 0–2 Seattle Sounders - 8/27/25
D.C. United 1–1 Inter Miami - 8/23/25
Seattle Sounders 5–2 Sporting Kansas City - 8/24/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Tigres UANL - 8/20/25
Seattle Sounders 0–0 Puebla (4–3p) - 8/20/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders on TV
Country
Service
United States and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami are in a challenging situation with suspensions, injuries and recent transfers impacting their ability to dress a full roster. While MLS clubs can dress up to 20 players on a matchday, Miami only dressed 16 in their 3–0 loss to Charlotte FC.
They will continue to miss striker Luis Suárez, who will serve the second of his three-game suspension due to a spitting incident from the last time the Herons played Seattle. At the same time, forward Fafa Picault also remains unavailable as he recovers from an injury sustained while representing Haiti in the September international window.
Meanwhile, center back Tomás Avilés will also miss out due to a red card against Charlotte.
While not absent, the match could also prove a test for the Herons’ aging core, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, all in the twilight of their careers having to weather the demands of playing just three days prior.
“You can’t play a game over. Even if it’s the same opponent, it’s another type of game, in another competition, with different circumstances and contexts,” Mascherano told reporters about whether to expect any remnants from the Leagues Cup final scuffle. “For us it’s important to try to play a good game, more than anything, get a good result to get back into the top spots [in the standings] and regain the confidence this team has had through most of the season.”
Miami currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference on points, but have games in hand on each team, with hopes of improving their form ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Allen; De Paul, Bright, Busquets, Segovia; Allende, Messi
Seattle Sounders Team News
The Seattle Sounders come into the matchup having had a quick turnaround after a disappointing draw with the LA Galaxy.
Yet, despite their drawbacks, they will have plenty of confidence against a struggling Miami side.
The Sounders have lost just once in their last 16 matches since the FIFA Club World Cup, and are in the midst of a five-match unbeaten streak, while also having picked up 13 of their last 15 possible points.
Head coach Brian Schmetzer also has plenty of depth at his disposal after the club welcomed back Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris from injury in the draw against the Galaxy.
With internal competition at nearly every position, Seattle may not have the same top-end quality as the Herons, but have some of the best depth in the league, allowing them to field a relatively fresh lineup.
After falling short of a win on the weekend, the Sounders’ key players will also be hungry for a win, making Jesus Ferreira, Danny Musovski, and Cristian Roldan even more dangerous against Miami’s faulty defense.
Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Frei; A. Roldan, Yeimar, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, C. Roldan; Ferreira, Rusnák, Morris; Musovski
Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders Score Prediction
Inter Miami’s depth will be a concern through the rest of the 2025 MLS season and into the playoffs, and no team will test that more than the Seattle Sounders. Despite Messi and FC Barcelona legends’ efforts, Tuesday night could be a tough one at home.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 1–4 Seattle Sounders